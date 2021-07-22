3 Ways in Which Technology Has Changed the Online Casino Industry

In 2020, the global casino and online gambling industry was worth $227 billion. Over the last ten years, an increasing percentage of this staggering sum has come from online casinos – and it’s clear the sector isn’t slowing down.

Thanks to a variety of technological developments, the online casino industry has been utterly transformed. Whether you enjoy a quick spin at a site such as Casino Jungli or prefer more traditional forms of gambling, the majority of people now gamble from their phones, laptops, or tablets as opposed to land-based casinos.

In this blog post, we’ll be exploring four ways in which technology has changed the online casino industry.

1. Livestreaming technology

Livestreaming has revolutionised the way we access goods, services, and entertainment. Instead of downloading content onto a device, livestreaming technology enables us to stream something directly in real time. This is commonly used in the education and video game sectors, but one of its most significant use cases is in the online casino industry.

Livestreaming has given rise to a variety of live dealer games. Want to play poker from the comfort of your living room, without having to organise an in-person game? All you need is an internet connection.

Live dealer games are hosted by casinos who stream the games to players over the web, bringing the excitement of poker, blackjack, or roulette to your home. Unlike online games, they feature real dealers and physical equipment. An algorithm won’t determine the outcome of your game – instead, the dealer will deal the cards (or spin the wheel) in real life. They’re a popular choice amongst people who want an authentic casino experience without having to leave their house.

2. Mobile gambling

Mobile gaming has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world – and mobile casino games are perfectly positioned to take advantage of the demand. Although mobile casinos were slow to gain traction (mainly thanks to the disparity of different phone screen sizes, which made it difficult to optimise games across devices), they’ve more than made up for lost time.

Gambling on the go is more popular than ever. According to a report from the UK Gambling Commission, almost 45% of people who regularly gamble choose to do so on their smartphone or tablet.

This is good news for the industry. Mobile phones enable us to gamble from anywhere, whether we’re on the daily commute, stuck in a queue, or simply whiling away some time before bed. This means we’re likely to gamble more often, boosting revenue for this booming sector.

3. Video slots

Slot machines are some of the most popular casino games in the world. But in the digital age, they’ve acquired a bigger, brighter, and (some think) better cousin: online video slots.

Video slots are online games that follow the same principle as traditional slots, just with some key differences. Instead of pulling a lever, players must press a button to spin the reels. Video slots can feature up to seven reels, whereas traditional slots usually have three.

With music, fun graphics, and pop culture themes, these games have rapidly become the top choice for players at online casinos. It’s the perfect example of how technology is making games more exciting, accessible, and appealing.