OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and Oppo F21 5g

OnePlus has launched its latest affordable smartphone- NORD 2T, and it is power-packed with impressive specifications. Its impressive specifications include a powerful processor, long battery life, and an excellent camera. The phone faces tough competition from its Chinese Rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo.

Today we will be comparing it with Xiaomi’s 11i Hypercharge and Oppo F21 5G, so let’s dive in.

1- Price

OnePlus Nord 2t is the most expensive among the three. Its starting is from INR 28,999, whereas Xiaomi’s 11i Hypercharge and Oppo F21 5g both start from INR 26,999

2- Display

Coming to Display, Xiaomi beats the two with a faster and more prominent display.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge comes with 6.67 inches AMOLED FHD+ Display packed with a massive 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas 2T 5g comes second with 6.43 inch AMOLED FHD+ display along with 90hz refresh rate, and in last comes F21 5h with 6.43 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with just 60Hz of refresh rate.

3- Processor

OnePlus 2T 5G wins in this segment with a slightly better process MediaTek Dimensity 1300 as compared to MediaTek Dimesnity 920 5G in 11i Hypercharge and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 in F21 5G.

4- RAM & Storage

Regarding RAM and Storage, there’s one clear winner, i.e., the OnePlus 2T; it has the option of 8GB/12GB RAM and 128/256GB Storage. Whereas Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge comes with 6/8GB RAM and 128 GB Storage, Oppo F21 5G only has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

5- Camera

Regarding the Primary Camera, all three smartphones have a three-camera setup. Xiaomi comes with a massive 108MP primary camera (108MP + 8MP+ 2MP) followed by Oppo F21 5g with 64MP + 2MP + 2Mp and OnePlus 2T 5g with 50MP + 8MP + 2MP.

Coming to the Front camera, the OnePlus comes with the Highest resolution camera with a 32MP front camera. Followed by Xiaomi and Oppo, both having a 16MP front camera.

6- Operating System

In Terms of operating systems, all the 3 phones have their own custom company-built user interface based on Android 12. With OnePlus running on Oxygen OS, 11i Hypercharge on MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, and F21 5g on ColorOS 12

7- Battery

We are now coming to last but not least Battery capacity of these three phones. In terms of Battery, Xiaomi is a clear winner with a massive 5160mAh battery with a cherry on top with 120W HyperCharge, which can charge your phone from 0-100% in just 15 mins.

OnePlus 2T 5G and Oppo F21 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery. OnePlus 2T 5G offers an 80W SuperVOOC charging that can charge your phone from 0-67% in about 15 mins, and the F21 5G has a SuperVOOC charging which can charge your phone from 0-100 in an hour.

Conclusion

All three phones are jam-packed with features, making these three among the best phones in the INR 25,000 – INR 30,000 segment.

So coming to a conclusion, which phone you should buy depends on your needs. If you love the performance, then the OnePlus 2t 5G should be your phone. Or, if you are always on the go and want the phone to have a better battery and charging time, then the Xiaomi X11i hypercharge is something I recommend for you.