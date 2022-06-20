OnePlus Nord 2T speculated to arrive in India soon on 27th July

The OnePlus Nord 2T is unfortunately still not available in India, and even the company has spoken nothing about a possible debut in one of its most important regions. But hold yourself now!

As we got so many recent leaks hinting that the smartphone brand will be officially scheduled the launch date has for June 27. Scroll down to get more details about the launch.

Feature Details for OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T was previously released in the global market. In India, the smartphone is likely to have the same features. Last month, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, was released in certain worldwide countries.

The price of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the nation has also been leaked. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Other notable features include up to 256GB of internal storage, 50-megapixel triple back cameras, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement, with the main sensor being a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. A Sony IMX355 sensor with 8 megapixels and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor is also included in the camera unit. On the front is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a storage capacity of up to 256GB UFS 3.1. It has a 4,500mAh battery that enables cable charging at 80W SuperVOOC.

Pricing Details for OnePlus Nord 2T

According to the same report, there would be two memory options: 8/128 GB with a starting price of INR28,999 (€355), and 12GB RAM with a price of INR31,999 (€390). With its Dimensity 1300 chipset and 80W rapid charging, the Nord 2T is a small upgrade over the Nord 2. In Europe, it costs €399 or €499, implying that Indian consumers are receiving a far better price.

Furthermore, OnePlus is rumored to provide a rebate of Rs. 4,000 for purchases made with certain bank cards.

The smartphone is expected to be on sale between July 3 and July 5. However, OnePlus has not yet publicly provided any information about the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G’s India launch. We will be definitely coming up with more such updates about the smartphone in the near after launch, so be with us on TechStory to get more updates about the smartphone.

