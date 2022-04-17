Ratan Tata’s Luxurious Car Collections

Ratan Tata, a businessman, and philanthropist has an unusual vehicle collection that includes both daily cars and sports cars, and supercars. Naval Ratan Tata is one of India’s most powerful business people, having a long list of accomplishments to his name. He is the former chairman of Tata Group, a multinational conglomerate with activities in a variety of industries including automobiles, defense, retail and commerce, information technology, and telecommunications. Mr. Tata is well-known for his passion for automobiles, and not just those created by his own company, Tata Motors! Here, we look at some of the most unusual and/or surprising vehicles in Ratan Tata’s garage, ranging from simple Tata cars to Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari convertibles!

1. the Tata Nano

Ratan Tata’s aim to create the world’s most cheap car resulted in the Tata Nano. Even though he accomplished this achievement, the vehicle was not a success in our market.

The Tata Nano is a compact city car manufactured and marketed by Indian automaker Tata Motors over a single generation, primarily in India, as an inexpensive rear-engined hatchback intended to appeal to current motorcycles and scooters riders — with a launch price of 1,00,000 or US$2,500 on January 10, 2008.

At the time of its launch, Tata Motors anticipated a yearly production of 250,000 units. This goal was not met, and a variety of issues contributed to a drop in sales volume, including delays during the factory’s move from Singur to Sanand, early cases of the Nano catching fire, and the perception of the car being unsafe and lacking in quality owing to cost-cutting.

The Nano was discontinued in 2019, a decade after it was first introduced. Mr. Tata has one in his collection, and it is the most modest vehicle he has.

2. Tata Nexon Ltd.

The Tata Nexon was the first car manufactured in India to receive a 5-star safety rating (adult occupants) from Global NCAP. This was an extraordinarily spectacular effort that garnered a lot of attention and recognition for Tata Motors.

It’s no surprise that Ratan Tata decided to add one to his own car collection! He has a pre-facelift model in a stunning blue/silver dual-tone color scheme.

The Delhi government delisted the electric version of the Tata Nexon car from its electric vehicle subsidy plan following reports that the model failed to fulfill the specified range on a single charge, dealing a setback to Tata Nexon’s desire to sell electric vehicles.

The Tata Nexon is a real crossover, combining the towering stance of a subcompact SUV with the curved appearance of a hatchback. In this regard, it is akin to the Ford EcoSport, as compared to the boxier Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza or Mahindra XUV300.

3. Tata Indigo Marina

Ratan Tata adores his dogs and once bought an Indigo Marina simply to take them for a ride!

He had his Marina customized to better suit the purpose, removing the rear seats to provide more place for his dogs!

The Tata Indigo is a supermini made by the Indian company Tata Motors from 2002 to 2016. It is the four-door saloon variant of the Tata Indica, a supermini intended specifically for emerging markets.

Tata produced the second version of the Indigo in 2009, dubbed the Tata Indigo Manza to distinguish it from the previous model, which was still in production.

4. Honda Civic

This is yet another little car in Ratan Tata’s garage, and he was frequently spotted driving it himself!

His Civic is an older-generation car with a 1.8-liter VTEC petrol engine (132 PS/172 Nm).

Honda Civic is a line of automobiles produced by Honda from 1972. The Civic has been classified as a compact car since 2000, after previously being classified as a subcompact. As of 2021, the Civic is positioned in Honda’s global automobile lineup between the Honda Fit/City and the Honda Accord.

The first-generation Civic debuted in July 1972 as a two-door coupe, followed in September by a three-door hatchback. Despite its diminutive overall dimensions, the automobile had good inside room thanks to its 1169 cc transverse engine and front-wheel drive, similar to the British Mini. Initially known for being fuel-efficient, dependable, and environmentally friendly, later generations, particularly the Civic Type R, Civic VTi, Civic GTi, and Civic SiR/Si, have become noted for performance and sportiness.

5. 124 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes E-Class W124 is one of the German luxury carmaker’s most recognizable models. As a result, it’s no surprise that Ratan Tata has one.

Fun fact: The W124 was Mercedes-first Benz’s passenger car in India, launched in 1995 in collaboration with Tata Motors (Telco at the time).

The Mercedes-Benz W124 is a series of mid-size automobiles produced by Daimler-Benz between 1984 and 1997. Although the W-124 was marketed as a whole, official internal chassis designations varied by body style: saloon (W 124); estate (S 124); coupé (C 124); cabriolet (A 124); limousine (V 124); rolling chassis (F 124); and long-wheelbase rolling chassis (VF 124).

The 124 series was officially marketed as the E-Class beginning in 1993. Following the 123 series in 1984, the W 124 was succeeded by the W 210 E-Class (saloons, estates, and rolling chassis) after 1995, and the C 208 CLK-Class (coupés and cabriolets) in 1997.

6. Buick Skylark

This is one of the most unusual automobiles in India. This particular Buick Skylark is a 1978 model, and it looks fantastic thanks to its vintage styling.

Mr. Tata appears to have sold this automobile, although it remains one of the most beautiful cars he has ever owned. Seventh.

The Buick Skylark is a passenger automobile that was once manufactured by Buick. The model was produced in six manufacturing runs during a 46-year period, during which time the car’s design changed drastically due to changing technology, tastes, and new standards established. It was named after a type of bird known as a skylark.

For two years, the Skylark brand appeared on a limited production luxury convertible built on the Buick Roadmaster chassis, then was returned in 1961 as a higher premium content option to the entry-level Buick Special on which the Skylark was based. When the Buick GSX was introduced, it was positioned as Buick’s luxury performance model.

7. Ferrari California

Isn’t it true that no sportscar/supercar collection would be complete without a Ferrari? Mr. Tata also has a Ferrari California, an LHD variant, which he has been seen driving about on several occasions.

The engine is a 4.3L V8 with 490 PS and 504 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automated transmission.

The Ferrari California (Type F149) is a grand touring, high-performance sports car designed by the Italian automaker Ferrari. It’s a two-door 2+2 hardtop convertible with two doors. California was powered by a front-mid mounted, rear-wheel drive, naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 when it was first introduced in 2008. The California 30 was debuted in 2012 as a lighter, slightly more powerful variation. Ferrari introduced the California T, the second iteration of the car, in 2014, powered by a new twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8.

The name is a nod to the late-1950s Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder and the 1960s 365 California. Modern California (2008) was debuted as an entry-level model, although it featured several new design improvements from Ferrari.

8. Jaguar F-Type S

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re aware that Tata Motors is the parent company of Jaguar and Land Rover. As a result, this is yet another vehicle from Ratan Tata’s own company!

He owns the 5.0L supercharged V8 variant (495 PS/625 Nm), a convertible in glossy red color. SL500

9. Mercedes-Benz Mr.

Tata also owns a Mercedes SL500 in his garage, a left-hand-drive variant that he imported himself.

This is the fifth generation SL, a convertible in a gorgeous metallic silver color. He’s been seen driving the vehicle around himself on a couple of occasions.

Since 2013, the Jaguar F-Type (X152) has been a series of two-door, two-seater grand tourers produced by British luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover under the Jaguar Cars name. The JLR D6a platform is a scaled-down version of the XK platform. It is the ostensible “spiritual successor” to the legendary E-Type.

The automobile was initially released as a two-door soft-top convertible, with a two-door fastback coupé version following in 2013.

For the 2021 model year, the F-Type received a facelift. It debuted in December 2019, with a drastically restyled front end and dashboard, as well as simplified drivetrain options.

10. Land Rover Freelander

Land Rover is recognized for producing some of the toughest SUVs on the market, and the Freelander is a good example.

Ratan Tata purchased one before owning JLR, and he has been seen driving around in it several times. Apart from the vehicles described above, Ratan Tata has a number of others, including a Mercedes S-Class, a Maserati Quattroporte, a Cadillac XLR, and a Chevrolet C4 Corvette, and a Chrysler Sebring.

From 1997 through 2015, Land Rover produced and marketed the Land Rover Freelander, a compact crossover SUV. From 2007 through 2015, the second generation was sold as the LR2 in North America and the Middle East, and as the Freelander 2 in Europe. The Freelander was available in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations.

After producing only body-on-frame 4WD cars for the previous half-century, the first-generation Freelander was the brand’s first model to utilize monocoque (unibody) structures, and was available in three- and five-door body styles, as well as a semi soft-top. The second generation (from 2006) eliminated all two-door variants, leaving only a five-door station wagon-like shape, and became the brand’s first to offer two-wheel drive after 62 years.