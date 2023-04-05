OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite unveiled: Fast charging, camera, and new earbuds

OnePlus has officially announced its latest smartphone, the Nord CE 3 Lite, along with a range of accessories, including the Buds 2 wireless earbuds. The company has positioned the Nord CE 3 Lite as an affordable device that still packs in some impressive features.

OnePlus announces the Nord CE 3 Lite with impressive features

The Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which should provide a smooth and responsive user experience. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, which is a step up from the Snapdragon 765G found in the original Nord CE.

One of the standout features of the Nord CE 3 Lite is its fast charging capabilities. The phone comes with a 50W charger that should be able to charge the device from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes. This is a significant improvement from the original Nord CE, which only supported 30W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Along with the Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus has also launched the Buds 2 wireless earbuds. The earbuds feature a 10mm dynamic driver and support Bluetooth 5.2, which should provide a stable and reliable wireless connection. The Buds 2 also come with fast charging capabilities and are priced at $49.

OnePlus has positioned the Nord CE 3 Lite and the Buds 2 as an affordable package, with the phone starting at $299 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase from June 16 on the OnePlus website and Amazon.

Overall, the Nord CE 3 Lite looks like a promising device for those who want a budget-friendly smartphone with some impressive features. With fast charging capabilities and a solid camera setup, the Nord CE 3 Lite could be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Nord CE 3 Lite seem to be promising mid-range smartphones that offer fast charging and impressive camera features at an affordable price point. The accompanying OnePlus Buds 2 also promise to provide a great audio experience for users. With the release date set for June 15, 2023, fans of OnePlus can look forward to getting their hands on these new devices soon. It remains to be seen how these devices will perform in the real world, but based on the specs and features, they look like worthy contenders in the mid-range smartphone market.