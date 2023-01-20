OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specification and Price Leaked Online

If you have been thinking about getting a new cheaper OnePlus phone, then here we have got you covered as it’s been said that the new OnePlus budget phone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be making its way to launch soon. This now gives us a hint about what this new OnePlus phone will be featuring and what will be its pricing? Let’s now take a deep look into the new leaks and rumors.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 – Leaked Specification

If you’ve been wondering what the OnePlus Nord CE 3 phone will contain, read on! It has been said that the Chinese titan has been working on creating a fantastic OnePlus Nord CE 3. Here, it has been stated that the phone will use a new Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 695 SoC. We will also witness quicker RAM, coming in the configuration of LPDDR4x, and faster storage for up to 256GB.

When it comes to the battery and charging aspects, it has been said that this new smartphone would have a larger battery with a capacity increase of 5,000mAh and enhanced cable charging of up to 67W. Moving on to the camera side, it has been said that the main sensor will be a 108MP sensor and that this sensor will be coupled with two sets of 2MP lenses. Here on the rear side, we may see a larger camera sensor. Moving to the front, we can see the standard 16MP selfie sensors.

If we move to the software and security side, here it’s been said that this new OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be coming with the latest OxygenOS which will be working over the latest Android 13. Then also we will get to see a side-mounted fingerprint sensor combined with a 3.5MM audio jack and a USB-C port too.

When will OnePlus Nord CE 3 Launch?

If you have been thinking about when will OnePlus Nord 3 will launch? Here it’s been said that the company will be launching this smartphone as a budget ranger. So, with this, we can say that this new smartphone will be coming for great budget-level pricing. We may assume that this new smartphone would cost less than Rs. 30,000 given that it will compete with popular midrange smartphones like the Samsung A series, Realme 10 series, and other smartphones from Oppo and Xiaomi.