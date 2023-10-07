OnePlus has expanded its tablet lineup with the introduction of the OnePlus Pad Go, offering an even more low-cost choice for consumers. This move comes shortly after the launch of the original OnePlus Pad, aiming to provide patrons with a cost-effective yet feature-rich tablet.

The OnePlus Pad Go is placed as a wallet-friendly alternative to tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. OnePlus has carefully made this tablet to serve patrons considering a low-cost yet capable device. While it may not offer all the bells and whistles of premium tablets, it packs some notable attributes for its cost point.

OnePlus Pad Go: Key Attributes and Specifications

1. Display and Design

The OnePlus Pad Go possesses an 11.35-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a notable 2.4K resolution. This means patrons can anticipate sharp visuals and smoother screen interactions. However, Note that this tablet utilizes an LCD panel instead of OLED, with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The design mirrors the original OnePlus Pad, having a two-tone design at the rear and a circular camera visor. Despite its large display, it maintains a slim profile, measuring just around 6mm in thickness and weighing 532 grams.

2. Performance

The OnePlus Pad Go is generated by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 6nm SoC made for gaming and multimedia applications. While not the most powerful processor in the market, it gives good performance for everyday duties and entertainment. The chipset attributes clock rates up to 2.2GHz and depends on the Arm Mali G57 GPU for graphics processing. With 8GB of RAM and storage choices of up to 256GB, patrons have enough space for multitasking and storage.

3. Software

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 13.2, which is formed on Android 13. OnePlus’ software customization increases the patron experience, giving a clean and receptive interface.

4. Battery and Charging

OnePlus has given the Pad Go an impressive 8,000mAh battery, making sure long-lasting usage. Additionally, it aids OnePlus’ 33W SuperVOOC charging technology, which rivals or surpasses charging capabilities found in some of the best Android tablets on the market. Fast charging means less downtime and more productivity.

5. Cameras

The circular camera visor on the rear houses an 8MP shooter effective for capturing 1080p videos with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). On the front, there’s another 8MP camera for selfies and video calls, and it also serves as a Face Unlock attribute for quick and secure authentication.

6. Connectivity and Audio

Connectivity choices have Wi-Fi 5, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port. The tablet also aids a scope of audio codecs, which includes SBC, AAC, aptX HD, LDAC, and aptX, promising a high-quality audio experience. OnePlus has given the Pad Go a quad-speaker system that incorporates the company’s Omnibearing Sound Field and Dolby Atmos technologies, bringing a cinematic sound experience for multimedia utilization.

Affordable Cost and Accessibility

The OnePlus Pad Go is accessible in both Wi-Fi and LTE models and attributes a one-color choice, Twin Mint. The cost for the Wi-Fi only alternative with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at Rs 19,999. The LTE model with the same configuration costs Rs 21,999, while the 256GB storage variant is accessible for Rs 23,999. Books for the OnePlus Pad Go are set to open on October 12, offering Indian consumers a low-cost yet attribute-packed tablet choice.

The OnePlus Pad Go brings an enthralling mix of attributes, including a high-resolution display, powerful battery, and fast charging, all at an attractive price point. While it may not compete with top-tier tablets in terms of performance, it gives superb worth to patrons seeking low-cost tablet for daily tasks, entertainment, and more. With its sleek design and OnePlus’ signature software enhancements, the Pad Go aims to carve a niche in the cut-throat tablet market.