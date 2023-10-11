Craps is gambling in its purest form. Fast-paced, exciting, and simple. And thanks to modern technology, online craps wraps everything up into an experience you can enjoy from the comfort of your home – pants optional.

The tricky part now is choosing the right craps casino for your needs… thankfully, we’ve done all the grueling research for you and have come up with a list of exciting online casinos offering premier real money craps games.

While Ignition wound up on top, thanks to its excellent casino game offerings, generous bonus, and sterling customer service, any one of the sites on this guide would be an excellent choice for most players.

Read on and see how they stack up.

Best Online Craps Sites

1. Ignition – Best Online Craps Casino Overall

Pros

Up to $3,000 poker and casino bonus

Great selection of slots and table games

In-depth craps guide and free-play practice mode

Premium poker games and tournaments

24/7 customer support

Cons

No phone support available

Ignition Casino is a powerhouse of a site, offering exciting craps, blackjack, and other great table games alongside a robust collection of slots and online poker. Top that off with a generous welcome bonus and the best customer support in the industry; why would you ask for more?

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino features an exceptionally well-done and one of the best craps games we’ve played. It captures the thrill of a real craps table, letting players drag their chip to whichever bet(s) they want to make before rolling the 3d-rendered dice (powered by a reliable RNG). It’s a clean, no-nonsense approach to online craps, and we’re big fans.

It’s also a great way to play craps for free, as Ignition has added on a “Practice” mode which lets you play the game without staking any cash of your own. Combined with the comprehensive guide built into the game – which can teach you the ins and outs of this game in mere minutes – this is perfect for newbie players and pros alike.

You’ll find an excellent array of other great casino games, including American and European roulette, blackjack, and baccarat, as well as a wealth of slots and other table games.

The Ignition Casino poker app will also give you access to a wide range of online poker tables and tournaments boasting completely anonymous gameplay, so no one can watch you play and exploit your weaknesses, making for a much fairer game than you might find elsewhere.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

New players can grab a generous bonus of two 100% deposit match bonuses worth $1,000 each when they make their first deposit.

The first bonus is good for Ignition’s online slots and table games collection and comes with a 25x wagering requirement. The other 100% match bonus applies to the online poker tables and is unlocked over time by staking real money at said poker games.

And if that’s not enough for you, you can make your first deposit with crypto and get two 150% bonuses worth $1,500 each instead, with the same wagering requirements.

Customer Support: 5/5

We have nothing but nice things to say about Ignition’s customer service. Not only will you be able to get hold of someone 24/7 through their live chat and email, but you’ll also have tons of answers at your fingertips thanks to one of the most robust help centers.

You’ll find answers to everything from how to buy crypto to how to place bets, and if that still isn’t enough, there’s an on-site help forum where you can reach out and find answers from the rest of the community.

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Craps Mobile Site

Pros

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses

Incredible mobile compatibility

300+ slots and table games

Amazing progressive jackpots

Cons

Low weekly limits on some payout methods

If you want a riveting craps experience that plays out beautifully on your preferred mobile device, check out Slots.lv.

This fantastic online casino has built its website from the ground up to look fantastic on any device, whether Android or iOS, making craps – and any other game you play – look and play wonderfully while still affording you the freedom to play wherever you want.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

We found the same craps game at Slots.lv as we had experienced at Ignition Casino – which is not a complaint. You’ll have a beautiful craps experience with exciting betting options and a clean UI.

Placing your bet feels as fluid and natural on mobile as on your desktop device – maybe better, even, as dragging the chips across the table with your fingertip just feels… good.

The rest of Slots.lv’s collection of games leaves little to be desired, either. We found over 300 exciting slots, including fan favorites like Mythic Wolf, 5 Times Vegas, and more.

There’s an incredibly excellent selection of progressive jackpot slots, including jackpot monsters like Reels & Wheels, Shopping Spree, and 777 Deluxe, so you’ll have plenty of options when you need a break from craps.

Welcome Bonus – 4.7/5

New players making their first cryptocurrency deposit will get a 300% match bonus good for up to $1,500 and a 150% match bonus worth $750 on each of their next eight deposits for a total of $7,500 in bonus funds.

If you’re not comfortable with the blockchain, however, you can still make a deposit via credit card or MatchPay and get a 200% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit plus eight 100% match bonuses worth $500 each for a smaller – but still quite hearty – $5,000 in bonus funds.

Both bonuses come with a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement, which should be easy for most players to play through. There is not much in the way of other bonuses available once you clear the welcome bonus, but we found Slots.lv will email you offers regularly, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on that front.

Customer Support – 4.8/5

Slots.lv’s support team is available via live chat 24/7. Back this up with a Help Center on par with Ignition’s own, and you can rest secure in the knowledge that if any issues arise, you won’t have to struggle to figure them out on your own.

3. MetaSpins – Best Live Craps Table Games

Pros

Exciting live dealer craps games

1 BTC welcome bonus

2,500+ casino games

Cashback loyalty bonuses

Cons

Only accepts crypto

Variety is the spice of life, which means MetaSpins serves up quite a tasty dish… of craps.

With a massive selection of online casino games, including various live dealer and video craps games, you will surely have plenty to do at this fantastic crypto-exclusive casino. Let’s check it out.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

There are three craps games at MetaSpins. The first two games are casino variants, with one being a similar setup to what we found at Slots.lv and Ignition – simple board and betting option, simple graphics, and so on – while the second is a First Person game with a beautifully rendered 3d table that lets players feel like they’re playing on a real table.

But if simulated tables are not enough for you, you’ll also find live dealer craps, where you can place your bets with a real, live croupier and have actual, physical dice rolled. It doesn’t get much better than that.

The rest of the casino is also quite impressive, with a wealth of slots, exciting table games, and a lottery option where you stand to win big if your numbers are drawn.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Like many crypto casinos, the MetaSpins welcome bonus is quite robust. Players will get a 100% match on their first deposit of up to 1 BTC.

This bonus comes with a 25x wagering requirement, but you will only have seven days to playthrough, so make sure you set yourself plenty of time if you’re making a big first deposit.

A fantastic VIP and loyalty program also lets players earn excellent cash-back bonuses as they level their accounts.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

MetaSpins offers 24/7 live chat and email support, and there’s even a group chat on the page where you can talk with other players as you play. However, these players may not be the best source for help, so we recommend contacting the support team if any issues arise.

4. Slots of Vegas – Best Bonuses of all Online Craps Sites

Pros

$2,500 bonus + 50 free spins

Great selection of high-RTP slots

Robust video poker selection

Solid mobile compatibility

Cons

Some games are geo-restricted

Only one software provider

Slots of Vegas is a fantastic little RealTime Gaming casino chock-full of RTG’s customary high-RTP slots and video poker. You’ll find an impressive collection of promo codes, making it easy to pad your bankroll with unlimited free play.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

There is a single craps game in the RTG catalog, and while it’s not doing anything particularly fancy, it provides a perfectly enjoyable experience.

The simple table looks great and makes it easy to place your bet – anywhere from $1 to $1,000 on a single roll – and the whole thing looks great on mobile devices, which is always nice.

Over 150 fantastic slot games in the Slots of Vegas catalog, including Warrior Conquest, Fortunes of Olympus, and fun jackpot games like Mighty Drums and the Cash Bandits series.

We were also impressed with Slots of Vegas’ diverse collection of video poker, which featured over a dozen games, including Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, Aces & Eights, and more.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Use the WILD250 promo code when making your first deposit to get a 250% match bonus of up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins. This bonus can only be used on keno and slot games, but considering the very low 10x wagering requirement (so long as you don’t make your deposit with crypto), we don’t expect you’ll be too mad about that.

Customer Support – 4.7/5

Like many of the best online casinos, Slots of Vegas offers 24/7 support via live chat. Unlike many competitors, this casino provides phone support Monday through Friday, 7 am – 11 pm EST. This is fantastic for the gambler who is not a huge fan of the sterilized conversations that text chats provide.

5. Cafe Casino – Unique Real Money Online Craps Games

Pros

300% crypto welcome bonus

200% credit card welcome bonus

Over 300 real money online slots

Weekly mystery bonus

Cons

Low weekly payout cap on some methods

Live casino could be bigger

Rounding out our list of top craps casino sites is Cafe Casino. If it seems a bit familiar, don’t worry. It’s not a glitch in the matrix, it is a sister site to Slots.lv, and both share a fair bit of visual elements and game selection… which is excellent in our books.

Craps and Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

You’ll enjoy the same great Craps game at Cafe Casino as you found at Ignition and Slots.lv, which means you’ll have a slick betting interface, perfect betting limits for high rollers and recreational craps fans alike, and highly fair RNG.

You’ll find several other great table games and slots from some of the industry’s top providers, like Genesis, Rival, RTG, and more. We even found a few progressive jackpot casino poker games like Let’em Ride and Caribbean Stud.

There is a live dealer casino available as well, and though it’s got a nice blend of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and super 6, we would like to see more tables available.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

New players who deposit with crypto will get a 350% match up to $2,500 on their first deposit.

Credit card depositors will get a slightly smaller bonus with a 250% match up to $1,500 instead. Both bonuses come with a standard wagering requirement which should be easy for most players to clear.

On top of that, you’ll have access to a weekly mystery reload bonus. What is the bonus? Who knows! It changes every week, though, so if you don’t like what’s offered, you just have to wait till the next Thursday to swap out.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Cafe Casino has an in-depth help center and onsite forums where players can find answers to most questions. If that doesn’t work, you can contact the 24/7 customer support team by email or live chat.

Runners-up:

How We Rank the Top Places to Play Online Craps Games

Craps and Other Casino Games

We researched, scored, and ranked each casino’s library based on the size and the quality of the games offered. Of course, we prioritized the quality of available online craps games in each casino and considered the gaming library as a whole.

Welcome Bonus

We found each casino on our list offered a generous welcome package and scored them based on the overall value of the bonus and ease of the offer’s terms. Sites that offer bonuses with fair and reasonable wagering requirements earned more points.

Customer Support

Every casino on this list has a knowledgeable team of helpful customer service representatives. While 24/7 support isn’t necessary, not having it will knock a few points off.

Why is Ignition the Best Online Craps Site for Real Money?

Ignition Casino is one of the world’s most popular online gambling sites because it offers many popular games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and craps. There’s also a fantastic app for online poker fans, letting you go head-to-head against other players.

But what sets Ignition apart from the competition is its customer support team. They’re friendly and knowledgeable and available 24/7 to help you with any questions or issues that may arise.

Plus, the generous welcome package gives new players an incredible bonus for the poker app and Ignition’s robust collection of casino games. Ignition is a solid choice if you are searching for a perfect site to enjoy craps and other exciting gambling games.

Why Are Online Craps Sites Better than Traditional Casinos?

Now, it’s hard to truly capture the sound of dice rolling across the table or their magnificent weight in the palm of your hand. But barring that, there are plenty of things online casinos do better than your average physical casino:

Convenience: It’s hard to beat the comfort of your favorite chair, and we’ve yet to find a brick-and-mortar casino to let us bring our lazy boy onto the floor… That’s why we prefer to play games in our comfy clothes at home.

Game Variety: The best online casinos have hundreds – if not thousands – of games ranging from exciting jackpot slot games to live dealer card games, roulette, and more. Besides some live dealer tables, there is no limit to the number of people who can play a game. This means you don’t have to wait for people to leave the craps table for you to have your turn.

Bonuses and Promotions: From robust welcome bonuses to exciting loyalty programs offering free spins and bonus cash when you hit milestones, there are many ways to earn free play at online casinos. Free cash is the perfect way to get more players in the door and keep them there… and we’re not ones to complain about the extra playtime.

Guide on How to Play Craps Online

Is It Safe To Play Online Craps for Real Money?

Yes, so long as you’re playing at a trusted online casino like Ignition and not betting with money earmarked for more important things (like rent, food, and toilet paper), it should be perfectly safe to play craps online.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Craps?

You can win real money when you play online craps, though winning is not guaranteed (it is gambling, after all). We recommend putting together a good betting strategy and playing at a casino you can trust.

How Do I Win at Online Craps?

Because it is a game of chance, there is no surefire way to win. But by managing your bankroll and making safe bets like the “pass line bets” (which only have a house edge of 1.41%), you stand a better chance than at some other classic casino games.

How Do I Pick the Right Online Craps Site for Me?

There is no one right answer to this question – though we’re fond of Ignition Casino and what it has to offer – but there are a few things you can consider when making the choice to help you narrow down your search:

Game Variety: If you’re only interested in craps, ensure it has a version you’re happy with. That might be live dealer craps, first person, or some players just want a minimalistic game form without all the pomp and fuss.

Bonuses: Almost every online casino has robust welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and so on. Some bonuses come with huge match bonuses and stiff wagering requirements, while others are smaller, but it’s easier to play through and collect your winnings at the end. Find the bonus that resonates with you.

Customer Support: Nobody wants to be left hanging in their hour of need. We recommend playing at casinos that offer 24/7 customer support (at the very least, pick a casino that has support during the hours you like to play) and a robust FAQ or Help Center, as those can often eliminate the need to talk to someone entirely… which we like.

Player Reviews: Check out what other players say about the casino before signing up. You can learn much about how a casino treats its customers by seeing what other players say.

Comparison of the Best Online Craps Real Money Sites

Ignition: This exciting online casino offers a great selection of slots, table games, and online poker, perfect for players of all skill levels. Sign up today to get two bonuses when you make your first deposit.

Slots.lv: If you’re the sort of on-the-go gambler who needs their craps games to run on their iOS or Android device, Slots.lv is a perfect pick. Click here to sign up and get up to $7,500 over your first eight deposits.

Metaspins: Capture Vegas’s thrills by playing live dealer games – including craps – at this crypto-exclusive online casino site. New players will get a 100% match up to 1 BTC with their first deposit.

Slots of Vegas: Players looking for high RTP slots, bonuses, and a straightforward craps game would do well to sign up with Slots of Vegas. Use WILD250 to get a 250% bonus with 50 free spins.

Cafe Casino: Experience a beautiful blend of table games and jackpot slots at this top-notch online casino. New players can sign up here and claim a 250% welcome bonus (350% if you use crypto).

Tips for Playing Online Craps

Craps is the quintessential game of chance, but you can do a few things to increase your likelihood of winning. Here are some tips to help swing things in your favor:

Practice on free games. Many online casinos – including our #1 pick, Ignition – offer free craps games that you can play without risking any money. This is a great way to learn the game’s rules and understand how it works.

Avoid complicated bets. There are a lot of different bets you can make in craps. Some bets, like hardways and proposition bets, have a high house edge, which means you’re more likely to lose money than win. Stick to simpler bets, like the pass line, and come bets with a lower house edge.

Manage your bankroll. It’s important to outline a clear budget before you start playing craps. This will help you avoid overspending and chasing your losses – which has been the downfall of many a gambler.

Take regular breaks. Getting caught up in the thrill of craps is easy, so taking breaks occasionally is important. This will help you stay focused and avoid making any rash decisions.

Following these tips can increase your chances of winning at craps (or at least help minimize your losses) and help you have more fun playing the game.

How to Get Started Playing Online Craps

Signing up with our #1 online craps casino, Ignition, is easy and only takes a few minutes to do… but just in case, we’ve written up a little step-by-step guide to walk you through the process.

Step 1: Getting Started

Visit the Ignition Casino landing page using this link and click the “Join” button at the top.

Step 2: Registration

Fill out the registration form completely, providing accurate information (you’ll need to be able to verify it at some point to collect your winnings, so do it right the first time).

Step 3: Claim Your Deposit Bonus

After registration, you’ll need to verify your account. Once that is done and you can log in, you can make a deposit, claim your welcome bonus, and start tossing dice. Congratulations!

Did You Find the Best Site to Play Online Craps for Real Money?

As you can see, plenty of fantastic places offer exciting craps casino games. While Ignition Casino is the best pick for most players – it’s certainly our favorite – you might be better suited to one of the other casinos we’ve listed.

The important thing to remember is that having fun should be your top priority. You should never stake more than you can afford to lose. Happy rolling!

