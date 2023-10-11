Indeed, playing online casino games is a lot of fun – but a generous bonus that backs up your bankroll can make it so much better!

Below, we’ve prepared a list of the best casino bonuses in Canada that includes everything from deposit match offers to free spins and cashback. Leading our list is Neospin, which offers up to $10,000 in casino bonuses and some extra spins.

Want some more? Read on for a full breakdown of the top 10 bonuses at Canadian online casinos.

Best Casino Bonuses in Canada

Neospin : $10,000 welcome bonus + 100 extra spins

Jackpot City : $1,600 welcome package

Spin Casino : $1,000 welcome bonus

Jokersino : Up to $2,500 welcome package

Lucky8 : $1,000 first deposit bonus + 200 extra spins

PlayOJO : 50 bonus spins with 0 WR

Skycrown : Up to $3,000 welcome offer

Casinonic : $5,000 first deposit offer

Lucky7even : Up to $2,000 welcome offer

Wild Sultan : $500 in bonuses

1. Neospin – Best Online Casino Bonus in Canada Overall ($10,000)

Pros:

Up to $10,000 bonus + free spins

Get up to 20% deposit cashback

Wide variety of casino games

Regular casino tourneys

Weekly reload promos

Cons:

Some fees on fiat payouts

Cluttered homepage

First on our list of the best online casinos with the most enticing casino bonuses in Canada is none other than Neospin Casino.

Neospin Casino has pulled out all the stops to provide you with an unbeatable welcome bonus offer that’s explicitly designed for Canucks. Be sure to use the bonus code “NEO100” to enjoy a 100% online casino bonus of up to $10,000, along with 100 free spins.

But that’s not all when it comes to the casino bonuses you can get from Neospin. On every deposit, you’re also eligible to receive a cashback bonus of up to 20%. The exact amount you’ll receive depends on your deposit amount. Deposits ranging from $30 to $749 will grant you a 5% cashback.

On top of all that, Neospin also has exciting weekly reload bonus offers, including weekly free spins and reload bonuses up to $1,000.

Phew! That’s a lot of online casino bonus offers, alright? But that’s not everything that Neospin impressed us with.

>> Claim a 100% bonus offer of up to $10,000 [Neospin]

2. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Casino Welcome Bonus (Up to $1,600)

Pros:

Up to $1,600 casino welcome bonus

Great loyalty program

Best jackpot slot games

Mobile-friendly user interface

Cons:

Payouts can take longer

Higher fees on some payments

As a new player at Jackpot City Casino, you’ll be welcomed with Canadian casino bonuses on your first four deposits. You can get a 100% match bonus up to $400 or up to $1,600 in total.

Keep in mind that only slot games, keno, and scratch cards contribute 100% to the bonus requirements, so these are the games to focus on if you want to complete the wagering terms as soon as possible.

Aside from the generous casino welcome package, Jackpot City is also the casino where it pays to be loyal. As a member, you get a player status or level. The more you play, the more your level advances.

If you’re looking for variety, this casino also features table games like blackjack and roulette, as well as live dealer options.

>> Claim up to $1,600 welcome offer [Jackpot City]

3. Spin Casino – Best 3-Tiered Canadian Casino Bonus (Up to $1,000)

Pros:

Sign up bonus of up to $1,000

Get paid in just a few minutes

Over 1,000 casino games available

Great loyalty perks

Cons:

Could use more reload offers

Not the best design

Spin Casino treats its new customers not once, not twice, but three times! You can claim a casino bonus on your first 3 deposits.

That’s a 100% match bonus of up to $400 on your first deposit. After that, you’ll receive another 100% casino bonus on your next two deposits, each up to $300.

In total, you can enjoy up to $1,000 in casino bonuses.

Similar to Jackpot City, Spin Casino also offers an excellent loyalty program. The more you play, the higher your player level gets and the better online casino deposit bonuses you can unlock.

Spin Casino is an ideal choice if you primarily enjoy online slot machines. The site also offers various other casino games, including table games like blackjack, video poker, baccarat, and roulette.

This online casino is certified by eCOGRA, and if you’ve been playing casino games for a while now, that should tell you you’re dealing with a 100% legit online gambling site.

>> Enjoy up to $1,000 on your first three deposits [Spin Casino]

4. Jokersino – Top Canadian Casino Bonus With Low Rollover ($2,500)

Pros:

Up to $2,500 welcome bonus

Low bonus wagering terms

Over 4,000 online casino games

Offers sports betting

Accepts fiat and crypto

Cons:

No 24/7 live support

Not the biggest live dealer library

The truth is that not all casino deposit bonuses are worth getting. This is especially true for the casual Canadian gamblers out there. If that’s something you can relate to, you’ll want an online casino with reasonable wagering terms. That’s exactly what Jokersino is.

To start off, Jokersino welcomes its new players with a deposit casino bonus of up to $2,500 on their first three deposits. Check out what you can get below:

First Deposit Bonus : 200% bonus up to $500

Second Deposit Bonus : 100% casino deposit bonus up to $750

Third Deposit Bonus : 100% deposit bonus up to $1,250

Sounds good, right? Well, that’s not even the best part because these bonuses only come with 5x wagering requirements. It is completely doable, even for the most casual casino players out there. It also supports crypto gambling, which is a massive plus!

Aside from this exciting offer, Jokersino also lets you enjoy generous weekly reload bonuses of up to $1,250. Talk about getting the most out of your gaming budget, right?

>> Claim up to $2,500 deposit casino bonuses [Jokersino]

5. Lucky8 – Best Free Spins Casino Bonus in Canada ($1,000 + 200 FS)

Pros:

$1,000 casino bonus + 200 free spins

Regular casino tournaments

Phone support available

Join an exclusive VIP club

Mobile-friendly user interface

Cons:

Could use better customer support

Cluttered homepage

Another one of the casinos with the best online casino bonuses and free spins is Lucky8.

You’ll definitely feel lucky if you’re a new customer at Lucky8 Casino because you’re eligible to claim up to $1,000 in casino bonuses plus 200 free spins. The casino bonus will be distributed across your first three deposits as follows:

1st Deposit : 100% bonus up to $300 + 200 free spins

2nd Deposit : 50% casino bonus up to $300

3rd Deposit : 25% deposit bonus up to $400

You can use the 200 free spins on the popular slot game Big Bass Bonanza. You’ll also get them in increments. It’s easily one of the best online casinos when it comes to free spin bonuses!

Upon your first deposit, you’ll receive an immediate 20 free spins, followed by an additional 20 free spins every 24 hours.

Even if you don’t receive an invite to the VIP club, there’s no need to worry. Lucky8 Casino regularly offers casino promotions, including weekly free spins and reload bonus offers.

The Lucky Spin event on Tuesdays is particularly exciting, as it gives you the chance to win more free spins or cash bonuses.

Ultimately, Lucky8 is one of the online gambling sites with an extensive gaming library, making it an excellent choice if you’re seeking a wide variety of gaming options.

>> Get up to S1,000 in bonuses + 200 free spins [Lucky8]

6. PlayOJO – Casino Bonuses With No Rollover in Canada (50 Free Spins)

Pros:

50 free spins bonuses

No wagering for casino bonuses

Get cashback bonus on every bet

Spin the OJO Wheel daily

Cons:

Design could be better

Could use more reload offers

PlayOJO is a unique online casino that redefines what generous casino promos and bonuses are all about. This online gambling site eliminates the complex wagering requirements. That’s right, what you win with bonuses is yours to keep — no strings attached.

To kickstart your online gaming journey, PlayOJO will give you 50 free spins on your first deposit. Make sure you meet the minimum deposit requirement of $10. You can use these free spins on the thrilling casino slot game Thor and The Trials of Asgard.

The value of the bonus spins is $0.10 each.

Let’s not forget about OJOPlus rewards. With this feature, you receive money back on every bet you place. The exact amount you’ll get back on each bet may not be specified, but the cumulative amount will be displayed on your account dashboard.

Whether you choose to play online casino games with the bonus money you receive or withdraw it along with your winnings is entirely up to you. Speaking of withdrawals, it’s worth noting that PlayOJO does not have a minimum withdrawal amount requirement for payout requests.

>> Get 50 free spins [PlayOJO]

7. Skycrown – Best Casino & Free Spins Bonus in Canada ($3,000 + 350 FS)

Pros:

$3,000 casino bonus + 350 free spins

Instant payout options

Daily and weekly deposit bonuses

Claim live casino bonuses

7,000+ casino games

Cons:

Not the best design

Could use more reload offers

While many online casinos are dotted with enticing bonuses, there’s often a catch – most of them appear to cater exclusively to slot enthusiasts or table game aficionados. Most online casinos seem to leave live casino game players in the shadows.

Not at Skycrown Casino. This real money online casino has exciting welcome bonuses to offer, along with other promotions, including a regular live casino bonus, which is a 10% cashback offer up to $1,500.

However, before you enjoy the live casino bonus, there’s the regular welcome bonus that you shouldn’t miss out on. The welcome package includes the following bonuses on your first four deposits using the corresponding casino bonus codes:

First deposit bonus: 100% up to $300 + 100 free spins (Bonanza Billion) – Bonus Code: “SKY100”

2nd deposit: 75% up to $500 + 75 free spins (15 Dragon Pearls) – “SKY5”

3rd deposit: 75% up to $700 + 50 free spins (Buffalo Power Hold) – “SKY7”

4th deposit: 50% up to $1,000 + 50 free spins (Aloha King Elvis) – “SKY10”

5th deposit: 75% up to $500 + 75 free spins (Aztec Magic Bonanza) – “SKY50”

Apart from the exciting deposit bonuses, Skycrown is home to over 7,000 casino games, with over 600 of them being live dealer games. It’s clear that the casino aims to provide a well-rounded experience for all types of players, including those who enjoy live casino games.

>> Redeem $3,000 welcome bonus + 350 free spins [Skycrown]

8. Casinonic – $5,000 Welcome Bonus for New Canadian Casino Players

Pros

Up to $5,000 in welcome package

Bonus on first 10 deposits

Weekly reload bonuses

Get a birthday bonus

Cons

Table games only contribute 5% to rollovers

Website design could be better

Next on our list of the best online gambling sites with the most enticing bonuses and promotions is Casinonic.

We find Casinonic’s welcome package for new Canadian players unmatched. It’s not your typical welcome offer on your first few deposits; instead, you can reap rewards on your first 10 deposits.

Yes, you read that right. Casinonic welcomes you with open arms by extending their generosity to cover your first 10 initial deposits. It’s one of the most extensive welcome packages we’ve ever seen from online casinos in Canada.

What you’ll get is a 100% match bonus on your first deposit, followed by a 50% deposit bonus on your next nine deposits. The latest casino bonuses are capped at $500, so in total, you can get up to $5,000 in bonuses.

If you want to finish this right away, try to focus on playing real money online slots, as they contribute 100% to the bonus wagering, whereas all other online casino games only contribute 5%.

Casinonic is one of the most reputable online casinos in the industry. It’s licensed by Curacao as well as the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, underscoring its commitment to prioritizing your safety while you play.

Oh, and let’s not forget that this is one of those awesome online casinos that can give you a fun birthday bonus of $125 when you make a deposit of at least $250.

>> Enjoy up to $5,000 first 10 deposit bonuses [Casinonic]

9. Lucky7even – Best Combo Casino Bonus in Canada ($3,000 + 200 FS)

Pros:

$3,000 welcome bonus + 200 free spins

Weekly reload promos up to $150

Has a downloadable casino app

Earn loyalty points

1 month bonus expiration

Cons:

Limited reload bonuses

Not the best design

When reading a bonus fine print, it’s crucial to understand the wagering requirements. However, another vital aspect to check is the timeframe within which you must complete these requirements.

Now, many online casinos would be nice enough to give you a window of 7 to 14 days to fulfill the wagering requirements.

But Lucky7even casino goes above and beyond by granting you up to 1 month to meet these terms. That should be enough to ensure that you actually get to withdraw your casino bonus winnings.

So, what bonuses can you enjoy from this online casino? Let’s start with the welcome bonus, which allows you to claim up to $3,000 across your first four deposits, along with a 200 free spins bonus on different slot games.

>> Enjoy $3,000 in deposit bonuses + 200 free spins [Lucky7even]

10. Wild Sultan – Top “Happy Hour” Casino Bonus in Canada ($500 + 100 FS)

Pros:

$500 casino bonus + 100 free spins

25% happy hour bonus

Get instant cashback on every deposit

Daily casino tournaments

Cons:

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

Customer support could be better

If you’re new to Wild Sultan Casino, you’ll be eligible to claim up to $500 in welcome bonuses spread across your first three deposits. Here’s how it works:

1st Deposit : 100% match deposit up to $150 + 20 free spins

2nd Deposit : 50% deposit bonus up to $100 + 30 free spins

3rd Deposit : 150% deposit bonus up to $250 + 50 free spins

While the casino welcome bonus is exciting, what truly stands out about Wild Sultan is its Happy Hour bonus, available every Wednesday and Friday.

Happy Hour kicks off at 6 PM on these days, offering you a 25% bonus of up to $125 until 11:59 PM.

Do you know what else can make every deposit at this online casino so worth it? Getting free cash-back bonuses.

All Canadian players can enjoy a 5% instant cashback on every deposit. If you get invited to become a VIP player, that percentage goes up to 10%.

Speaking of VIP status, it also grants you more bonuses during the casino’s Happy Hour on Fridays. Instead of the regular 25% bonus, VIPs receive a 40% Happy Hour bonus, allowing them to claim up to $140.

>> Get a $500 welcome bonus + 100 free spins [Wild Sultan]

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Casino Bonuses

Casino Welcome Bonuses

We placed great emphasis on welcome bonuses, as they are often the first encounters Canadian players have with an online casino.

Reload Promotions

Beyond welcome packages, ongoing promotions and casino bonuses can make a substantial difference in your overall gaming experience. The best online casinos in Canada should be able to reward not only new Canadian players but also their existing and loyal players.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

We understand that not all casino bonuses in Canada are created equal, and wagering requirements can significantly impact your ability to cash out winnings. That’s why we also looked into the bonus terms and conditions, so you know exactly what you’re getting into.

Selection of Casino Games

We also considered additional factors that contribute to an exceptional gaming experience. This includes the variety of games you can play.

Guide to the Best Casino Bonuses Canada: FAQs

What Are Casino Bonuses in Canada?

Casino bonuses are incentives or rewards offered by online casino sites to attract new players and retain their existing customers.

They typically work by matching a portion of your deposit, providing free spins, or offering other perks based on specific terms and conditions.

Are Canadian Casino Bonuses Worth Getting?

Casino bonuses can be worth it if you understand the terms and conditions. They boost your bankroll and provide extra playtime.

That’s why it’s crucial to review the wagering requirements, game restrictions, and expiration date of the bonus you want to redeem.

What’s the Best Casino Bonus to Claim in Canada?

The best casino bonus Canada has to offer depends on what you’re looking for and your gaming preferences and needs.

A high match percentage and a reasonable wagering requirement are generally what you should be looking for.

What Casino has the Best First Deposit Bonus in Canada?

We found that NeoSpin has the best first deposit bonus in Canada. It offers up to a $10,000 welcome bonus to new users! It’s our favorite casino online with bonuses.

How to Get the Best Casino Bonuses in Canada

Now, you can’t just log in to a Canadian online casino and redeem a casino online bonus. You’ll need to be a member of the casino first to enjoy any perks. How do you do that? Of course, we also got that covered.

Here’s a quick and easy step-by-step guide you can follow when signing up and redeeming a deposit bonus casino at our #1 pick, NeoSpin.

Step 1: Create a Casino Account

Head over to the NeoSpin casino website

Click the “Sign Up” button

Step 2: Provide Your Details

Enter your email address and set up a strong password.

Fill out the required details in the info section

Click “Sign Up”

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

On your account dashboard, click “Deposit”

Choose your preferred payment method

Complete your deposit details

Step 4: Activate Your Online Casino Bonus

Select a deposit bonus

Activate the bonus

Play casino games online

Ready to Take Advantage of the Best Casino Bonuses in Canada?

Those are some exciting CA casino bonus offers right there, and we’re sure you’re looking forward to claiming some of them.

Check out the best online casinos with bonuses on our list, like Neospin, where you can redeem a 100% sign-up bonus cash offer of up to $10,000, along with free spins.

Other CA online casinos, such as Jackpot City and Spin Casino, also offer great deals to both new and existing players.

No matter which Canadian online casino bonus you decide to use, please always remember to gamble responsibly and don’t forget to have fun.

