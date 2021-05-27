Samsung’s New Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Is Making To US In June At $159

Samsung has finally introduced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, two long-rumored tablets. The company has yet to announce Tab S7 FE pricing or availability in the United States.

However the tablet will cost £589 or £629 in the United Kingdom, depending on whether you choose 64GB or 128GB of storage, and it will be available on June 18th.

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite – Comparison With S7 FE

The Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, is a smaller, more cheap variant. It will be released on June 10th in the United States for $159. (It will be released on June 18th in the UK for £149.)

Since most of the specifications were published earlier this week via its German product page, there’s not much we don’t know about it. It has a big 12.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, an 8-megapixel camera on the back, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

It also comes with one of Samsung’s S Pen styluses, which may be used for note-taking and drawing.

The Tab S7 FE is powered by an octa-core CPU, according to Samsung’s press announcement, however it was earlier rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 750G CPU.

It has a 10,090mAh battery that can be charged quickly at up to 45W, and 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal storage are available (expandable by up to 1TB by microSD).

The Tab S7 FE is available in black, silver, green, and pink, and comes in Wi-Fi-only, LTE, and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite – Specification Details

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, has a smaller screen at 8.7 inches and a lower resolution of 1340 x 800. The back camera is still 8 megapixels, however the front camera is only 2 megapixels.

The chipset is a MediaTek MT8768, which is combined with a 5,100mAh battery and either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, according to previous rumours.

There are Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants available, with grey and silver as colour options.

Both of these Android 11 tablets are intended to be more inexpensive alternatives to the Tab S7 and Tab A7 from last year, so their low features shouldn’t come as a surprise.

If last year’s tablets are any indication, they’ll be decent media consumption devices, even if they won’t be able to compete with a device like the iPad Pro when it comes to productivity.

