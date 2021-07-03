New leaks speculates OnePlus & Oppo to bring new “Find X series” flagship smartphone

With each passing week, more information regarding OnePlus’ future as an OPPO sub-brand emerges. We learned yesterday that OyxgenOS’ codebase would be merged with ColorOS’ source. That’s all there is to it in terms of software. We have additional juicy details on the hardware side.

OnePlus & Oppo new Find X series smartphone

Details concerning OPPO’s hardware intentions were leaked on Weibo by a Chinese leaker. The source of the material is a leaker who goes by the handle “Arsenal” on social media and has previously given accurate information. He revealed that OnePlus would become OPPO’s new high-end product line in a Weibo post from yesterday!

He goes on to suggest that OnePlus phones would be positioned similarly to Huawei’s P series, with photography performance as its selling feature.

OPPO’s Find X series will be the company’s second flagship line, according to the leaker. According to the article, the Find X series will be the first to introduce new features and will be positioned similarly to Huawei’s Mate series.

While we anticipated both firms’ operations to alter, the aforementioned ones are astounding. Nonetheless, it appears to be a solid choice that will most certainly go into effect next year. Fans of OnePlus will be overjoyed to discover that future versions will have better cameras.

Recently, even though there was a long pause until the firm introduced the Find X in 2018, the OPPO Find series has always been highly popular. The Find X was an outstanding flagship model with a bezel-less design and a unique sliding mechanism.

OPPO did not release a successor in 2019 but is working on one now, which will be named the Find X2. The OPPO Find X2 has been approved, and with it comes the news that a Find X2 Pro is on the way! The Find X2 Pro has also received certification.

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission approved the models (NBTC). Find X2 has the model number OPPO CPH2023, while the Find X2 Pro has the model number OPPO-CPH2025.

The advertisement makes no mention of the characteristics of either device, although we’ve already seen several Find X2 leaks.

It’s essential to note that, while the information comes from a trustworthy source, we should nevertheless treat it with caution until more proof emerges or an official announcement is issued. What are your thoughts on OPPO’s strategy, good or nay?

Also Read: