Oukitel launches WP 15 5G Android smartphone featuring massive 15,600mAh battery

The enormous battery capacity of the freshly introduced Oukitel WP15 5G is its main selling point. The Oukitel WP15 5G has a large 15600mAh battery and is protected by a tough case. The enormous 15,600mAh battery, according to the smartphone manufacturer, can last up to 1,300 hours on standby and 130 hours of talk time.

The Oukitel WP15 5G is expected to last four days on a single charge, according to the manufacturer. The single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model of the Oukitel WP15 5G has been introduced at a price of $299.99. The smartphone is available in a single color, Classic Black.

Oukitel WP15 5G – What are its specifications and features

The Oukitel WP15 5G’s main selling point is its battery arrangement. The phone comes with a 15,600mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging right out of the box which can charge the phone from 0 to 100 in five hours.

In addition, the phone has reverse charging capabilities, allowing users to power other devices. The smartphone’s primary characteristics are a bigger battery, a powerful CPU, a triple rear camera system, microSD card compatibility, and other features. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Dual 5G, Wi-Fi Direct, and NFC. The phone weighs 485 grams and is 178.2×86.2×23.8mm in size.

The Oukitel WP15 5G has a 6.52-inch HD+ INCELL IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 720×1,600 pixel resolution. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that can hold up to 256GB of additional storage.

The Oukitel WP15 5G’s triple back camera system has a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel micro-lens, and a 3-megapixel bokeh lens. With an 8-megapixel camera on the front of the phone, you can capture selfies and make video calls

Oukitel WP15 5G – Details on its availability

For those who are interested, the Oukitel WP15 5G will be available for purchase on AliExpress. First, 100 customers who purchase the Oukitel WP15 5G will receive a free Oukitel V10 timepiece, while the 101st to 600th customers will receive a free pair of TWS headphones, according to the e-commerce site.

