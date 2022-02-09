Peloton stock jumps 12% after CEO John Foley steps down

Connected fitness company Peloton Interactive reported second-quarter financial results before the market opened Tuesday. The company also announced several management changes.

Peloton is replacing embattled CEO John Foley and cutting about 20% of its workforce to help reinvigorate the flailing fitness company.

Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, will become its CEO and president, effective Wednesday. Foley will become the company’s executive chair, and wrote in a public note that the appointment is the “culmination of a months-long succession plan” he’s been working on with the board. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Blackwells Capital, an activist investor that owns less than 5% of Peloton, recently said it has “grave concerns” about Peloton’s performance and is calling on its board of directors to fire Foley and explore a sale.

Peloton also announced it will lay off about 2,800 employees, including about 20% of its corporate positions. That was a move that Foley hinted at a few weeks ago. The company is also reducing the number of warehouses it owns and operates an expanding delivery agreement with third-party providers, which will help the company save $800 million in annual costs.

Financial Highlights

It generated total revenue of $1,133.9 million, growing 6% year over year. Connected Fitness segment revenue, which includes the contribution from Precor, was $796.4 million, representing an 8% year-over-year decline and 70% of total revenue.

In Q2, Average Monthly Workouts per Connected Fitness Subscription were 15.5, below the pandemic-aided 21.1 figure last year. But representing 23% growth from engagement levels duringQ2 2020. Connected Fitness Subscribers worked out with us 123.2million times, up from 98.1 million workouts in the same period last year, representing 26% year-over-year growth.

Gross profit in Q2 was $280.2 million and 24.7% of revenue, representing a 34% year-over-year decline. Connected Fitness segment gross profit was $51.0 million in Q2, representing an 83% year-over-year decline.

Subscription gross profit was $229.3 million in Q2, representing 95% year-over-year growth. The subscription gross margin was 67.9%, up from 60.3% in the year-ago period.

Total operating expense was $705.9 million and grew 93% year-over-year, representing 62.3% of total revenue versus the prior-year period of 34.4%.

Sales and marketing expense was $349.6 million, and grew 97% year-over-year, representing 30.8% of total revenue versus the prior year period of 16.7%.

The general and administrative expense was $248.7 million, and grew 76% year-over-year, representing 21.9% of total revenue versus 13.2% in the prior year. Significant investments in teams, systems, and Member support accounted for the increased year-over-year spending.

Research and development expense was $100.0 million and grew 110% year-over-year, representing 8.8% of total revenue, versus 4.5% in the year-ago period. The year-over-year deleverage reflects the onboarding of several acqui-hires and the R&D team from Precor.

Net loss for Q2 was $(439.4) million versus net income of $63.6 million in the same period last year. Q2 Adjusted EBITDA was $(266.5) million representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of (23.5)% versus 11.0% in the same period last year.

Future Outlook

Approximately 2.93 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions.

$950 million to $1 billion total revenue.

The gross profit margin of approximately 23%.

$(140) million to $(125) million Adjusted EBITDA.

Peloton (PTON) reported its earnings Tuesday, slashing its fiscal 2022 revenue to $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion — a sharp decrease from its previously forecasted range of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion. Shares rose about 30% in midday trading Tuesday.