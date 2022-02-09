Biden Finally Acknowledges Tesla After Complaints

US President, Joe Biden was seen to finally acknowledge Tesla. This was after Elon Musk went ahead to complain that Biden, along with the White House had been unfair towards Tesla by snubbing it.

Tesla is a non-union company and America’s top-selling brand in electric vehicles. The insult came as a blow towards its support for Electric Vehicles, a source of fighting climate change. Elon Musk, along with loyal supporters of Tesla raised their voices towards this discontentment.

As of November 2021, Tesla loyalists expressed concerns towards Biden ignoring Tesla. This was despite Tesla being the only company which can make it possible for the US to lead in the manufacture of Electric Vehicles. They urged the US President to step up and acknowledge Tesla. Ideally, for its immense contribution and making EVs a solid probability for the United States.

A petition was put forward by Tesla supporters on change.org (https://www.change.org/p/president-biden-please-acknowledge-tesla-s-ev-leadership)

It was signed by approximately 58,000 people, urging Biden to pay heed to Tesla’s electric-vehicle efforts. “This is an insult to the Americans who work for Tesla,” mentions the Tesla petition. It urges Biden “to do the right thing and acknowledge Tesla for its hard work in making EVs a possibility for Americans.”

Though briefly, Biden finally mentioned Tesla in a White House speech on the 8th of February. He remarked it as America’s “largest electric vehicle manufacturer.” He spoke along with Australian Company Tritium DCFC Limited’s CEO Jane Hunter, in regards to them building a plant in Tennessee.

Many speculated that Biden’s disregard for Tesla was for it being non-unionised. This was assumed for he appeared to favour the traditional Detroit auto makers, which were, in turn, unionised. The US President was also seen to mention newer companies making electric vehicles.

As a reaction, Musk had tweeted mentioning how for “for reasons unknown,” the President was “unable to say the word ‘Tesla.'”

The petition urged the President to make his comments. Musk took to twitter to acknowledge the difference made by the petition and thank its loyal supporters.

Despite their love for electric vehicles, it was often noticed that US President Joe Biden and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk did not see eye to eye. People guessed the reason behind this to be Tesla’s non-unionised status. However, it was high time that Biden acknowledged America’s largest electric vehicle company.

Biden’s mention of Tesla could be the start of a new association and a fresh sort of recognition for the company.