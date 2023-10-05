Google’s annual ‘Made by Google’s event unveiled a slew of new hardware, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, both packed with cutting-edge AI features and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2.

Pixel 8

The Pixel 8, the smaller sibling of the duo, boasts a 6.2-inch OLED “Actua Display” with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a dazzling 2,000 nits of brightness. Powered by Google’s custom Tensor G3 chip, it offers 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. With upgraded cameras, including a 50MP wide sensor a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10.5MP front camera, the Pixel 8 is a photography powerhouse. It features a robust 4575mAh battery, supporting 23W wired and 18W wireless charging. Prices start at Rs 75,999 for the 128GB variant.

Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro, the flagship offering, flaunts a spacious 6.72-inch QHD+ OLED “Super Actua Display” with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 2,400 nits of brightness. Powered by the Tensor G3 chip and featuring 12GB of RAM, it boasts an upgraded triple camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. The front houses a 10.5MP camera. With a capacious 5050mAh battery and support for 27W wired and 23W wireless charging, the Pixel 8 Pro is a photography and performance beast, priced at Rs 1,06,999 for the 128GB variant.

Pixel Watch 2

The second-generation Pixel Watch 2 may look familiar but comes packed with updated internals. Sporting a 1.2-inch circular OLED display, it’s equipped with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor, 2GB of RAM, and improved sensors. The watch offers a day’s worth of battery life, fall detection, Emergency SOS, Medical ID, and Safety Check features. It runs on Wear OS 4 and includes native Gmail and Calendar apps. Priced at Rs 39,900, it’s available in Polished Silver, Matte Black, and Champagne Gold.

Tensor G3 Chip

Google’s Tensor G3 chip, the third generation of its custom in-house silicon, makes its debut in the Pixel 8 series. This chip marks a significant leap in AI capabilities, enhancing graphics and machine learning functions. It powers new photo and video features, delivering unprecedented image processing and AI performance.

Pixel 8 Series: Generative AI Features

The Pixel 8 series introduce an array of enhanced AI features. Google Assistant can now summarize website text, translate content into multiple languages, and even read it aloud. Call screening has been improved, and the Assistant can compose messages faster using voice input. Its multilingual understanding has been enhanced, making it more versatile. The At A Glance feature offers more useful information, while the Recorder app provides high-level summaries using generative AI.

Google Photos AI

Google announces four exclusive AI features for Google Photos, available only on the Pixel 8 series. Best Take helps users choose the perfect shot, Magic Editor uses generative AI for video editing, Magic Audio Eraser eliminates background noise from videos, and zoom enhancement improves image quality on Pixel 8 phones.

Android 14

Android 14 has been released, with Pixel users being the first to enjoy it. While the Pixel 8 comes with Android 14 pre-installed, other devices will receive it as an over-the-air update. This update emphasizes customization, with new lock screen templates, clocks, shortcuts, and generative AI-based wallpaper customization. Accessibility improvements include non-linear font size scaling, quick settings for font sizing, magnification options, and enhanced support for hearing aids in flash notifications. Health Connect helps users manage the privacy aspects of health, fitness, and wellness apps.

Bard Joins Google Assistant

Google integrates Bard AI into Google Assistant, providing contextually aware responses for mobile users. Combining Bard’s “generative reasoning” with the Assistant’s “personalized help,” this feature offers more intuitive assistance. Currently in testing, it is expected to roll out to Android and iOS users in the coming months.

Pixel Buds Pro

Google introduces new colors and features for Pixel Buds Pro to complement the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. With conversation detection, Bluetooth Super Wideband, Clear Calling voice enhancement, low-latency mode, and hearing health statistics, these earbuds offer an enhanced audio experience. The new Pixel Buds Pro colors are available for preorder at $199.99.

In conclusion, Google’s ‘Made by Google’ event delivered a plethora of groundbreaking announcements, from the impressive series with its AI innovations to the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2. With these offerings, Google reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering exceptional user experiences.