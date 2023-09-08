Presenting Toyota Century SUV with  Reclining Rear Seats that costs $170,000

In a bold move after the success of the Toyota Crown SUV, Toyota is raising the bar higher with this latest creation, the Century SUV. Nicknamed Japan’s reply to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, this opulent masterpiece is set to redefine splendor in the automotive world. With an astonishingly limited production run of just 30 units per month, exclusivity is at the forefront of this grand venture.



The Century SUV is beyond being just a vehicle; it’s an affirmation of extravagance. Unlike any Toyota or Lexus SUV before it, this luxury sets new grades in opulence. estimated at a staggering 25,000,000 JPY (roughly $170,000), it proudly carries the legacy of its predecessors.

The Century SUV possesses a commanding presence on the road. Its substantial dimensions include a length of 197.8 inches (5205 millimeters), a width of 78.3 inches (1990 mm), and a height of 71 inches (1805 mm). While smaller than the Century sedan, it recompenses with extra width and a lavish wheelbase of 116.1 inches (2950 mm). This vehicular behemoth tips the scales at an imposing 5,665 pounds (2,570 kilograms).



Accessing the lush back seats is a seamless adventure. The Century SUV features C-pillar grab handles, electrically mobile side steps, and rear doors that open to an impressive 75-degree angle. On the other hand, it offers minivan-like electric sliding rear doors, as showcased in a fascinating GR-badged variant during the exhibition.



In keeping with tradition, the Century SUV ditches the Toyota badge in favor of the reputable phoenix emblem, prominently displayed at the front, rear, and on the exquisite multi-spoke wheels. This symbolizes Toyota’s commitment to craftsmanship and excellence.



Made on the versatile TNGA platform, the Century SUV benefits from refinement to heighten torsional rigidity and overall ride comfort. Toyota goes the extra mile by fitting transparent laminated glass on the cabin side of the cargo space separator, ensuring that rear passengers are insulated from outside noises. The Rear Comfort mode intelligently diffuses driving and braking forces to have a disturbance-free adventure for those in the rear.



Beneath the hood, the Century SUV boasts a plug-in hybrid powertrain centered around a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with a CVT and all-wheel drive, courtesy of a rear-mounted electric motor. With an integrated output of 406 horsepower (303 kilowatts), it matches the performance of the Lexus TX 550h+. While this powertrain is certainly impressive, some enthusiasts might yearn for the 5.0-liter V8 found in the sedan. In particular, the 2nd generation of the Century sedan marked Toyota’s only foray into V12 production models.



The Century SUV will be accessible at select dealerships in Japan, and Toyota plans to take personalization to new heights, letting customers create truly one-of-a-kind builds. The iconic Century sedan will keep on gracing the market alongside this newfound gem.

The Toyota Century SUV is a testament to Toyota’s dedication to lush and craftsmanship. With its limited production, lavish features, and regal branding, it is set to become an icon in the world of automotive opulence. This opulent land ensures that Toyota’s legacy of automotive excellence remains untarnished, making it a collector’s dream and a symbol of prestige in the realm of luxury SUVs.