Qualcomm unveiled new Snapdragon 888 plus with CPU & AI improvements

Qualcomm’s top smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 888 Plus, was unveiled today at MWC 2021. The Plus version of the chipset will be used in flagship Android phones that will be released in the second part of the year.

Snapdragon 888 Plus is an improved version of the Snapdragon 888 processor, which was introduced in December of last year. With the 888 Plus, Qualcomm has made small enhancements to the CPU and AI capabilities.

The single Cortex-X1 core, for example, is now clocked at 2.995 GHz, up from 2.84 GHz on the standard Snapdragon 888 5G. The remainder of the cores are unchanged.

Three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz make up the processor. With this refresh, Qualcomm has not improved the GPU and continues to provide the Adreno 660 GPU.

Qualcomm appears to have placed a greater emphasis on the chipset’s AI capabilities, rather than the GPU.

When compared to the 888 5G, the 6th-Gen Qualcomm AI Engine with Hexagon 780 CPU now delivers up to 32 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), which is a 20 percent boost.

Aside from these tweaks, the Snapdragon 888+ is nearly identical to its predecessor. The Snapdragon X60 5G modem, the Spectra 580 Image Signal Processor, and maximum display compatibility of 4K at 60Hz and QHD+ at 144Hz refresh rates are all included. The Snapdragon 888+ 5G spec sheet can be seen right here.

Popular smartphone companies such as Asus, Honor, Motorola, Vivo, and Xiaomi are reportedly working on handsets that will use the new processor, according to Qualcomm. Devices using Snapdragon 888 Plus are expected to debut in the third quarter of 2021.

Qualcomm 888 VS Qualcomm 888 Plus

Qualcomm hasn’t made many changes to the Snapdragon 888 Plus because it doesn’t have to. The chipset will only be available in devices geared at gamers or flagships that require the most up-to-date hardware. And, if the Snapdragon 865 Plus from last year is any indicator, you won’t be able to tell the difference between the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 865 Plus in everyday use.

The processing capacity in Snapdragon 888 is more than sufficient for even the most demanding games, so if you recently purchased a phone with the processor, you don’t have to worry about it becoming obsolete.

Motorola, Xiaomi, ASUS, Vivo, and Honor are all expected to release phones with the Snapdragon 888 Plus in Q3, so stay tuned if you’re interested in seeing what Qualcomm’s newest chipset has to offer. Any of the Snapdragon 888-powered phones would suffice if you don’t want to wait.

