Ray of hope: Recep Tayyip Erdogan to talk about the charge for Blue tick with Elon

As the world continues to talk about the new norm Elon Musk presented in front of them, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came as a ray of hope for many.

The Turkish President told the world that he would talk with Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter about his decision to charge $8 monthly for any verified account from here on. He may further try to negotiate with the billionaire, Elon, as the general public is ready to pay $5 instead of $8.

In an interview, the Turkish President expressed his concern over the blue tick issue. He promised to talk with Elon about the new policy of his company.

“It might be different for us,” Erdogan said when raised a question about the new cost for the blue check. “We could carry out some diplomacy with him as well,” he summed up jokingly.

Many users took part in a poll that was held recently. The result showed that more than 80% of the total voters are not ready to pay $8 monthly for something that was meant to be free. The remaining 10% agreed to pay a negotiated sum of $5 monthly if paying bills is becoming expensive for the world’s richest man.

Why is the Blue tick so important?

A blue tick mark next to the username on the microblogging platform verifies that it belongs to that particular person, and this is their real account. This feature is beneficial because it filters out the fake accounts of public figures, celebrities, and the authenticity of company accounts. This feature is currently free and most of the features are too.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter last month after a six-month battle in and outside the courtroom. After the acquisition, the first thing he did was remove the top executives of the company including the CEO, Parag Agrawal.

Ever since Elon acquired Twitter, the platform and the people associated with it are witnessing several alterations.

Many engineers and specialists were made to overwork without any holidays to prove their potential in front of Elon.

1. A content moderation board has been set up to look after fake and spam accounts.

2. The arrival of Elon’s own team in the platform from his different companies like Tesla and SpaceX

3. Laying off employees from the companies.

4. Lastly, charging $8 for any verified account.

However, Musk has guaranteed its audience that Twitter will provide the best of the best features for the verified accounts. The subscribers will get the priority in replies, fewer ads, the ability to post longer videos and audios, etc.