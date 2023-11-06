Roblox Removed Branded cars by Toyota

Toyota Brand Cars Removed by Roblox

Toyota-branded vehicles are no longer available on Roblox. The sandbox game has been available in some form or another for over two decades, but Roblox has witnessed a surge in popularity in recent years as the game has expanded into the smartphone and home console worlds.

The sandbox game allows users to develop and create nearly any type of gaming experience they can think of before sharing it with other players. The levels and games can be designed in any way those gamers like, with some players even designing Roblox games based on terrible occurrences. The Roblox Corporation is eliminating various game features as people continue to create their own content.

According to Reddit user Buschfan08, all Toyota-branded automobiles have been entirely eliminated from Roblox. According to the photograph on the social networking site, the players’ 2020 Vellfire Prairie has been withdrawn from every server in the game and is no longer available to purchase in any of the Roblox auto stores. The elimination also includes the Lexus and Daihatsu brands, which are owned by the Toyota parent company.

Disheartening move by Roblox

Fortunately, Buschfan08 has been refunded for the removal of their automobile transaction. While this is a disheartening move by Roblox, people will not be out of pocket for any previous purchases. Fans responding to the post are understandably disappointed, especially given that this isn’t the first time Roblox has withdrawn branded automobiles. BMW and Lamborghini also deleted their vehicles from the popular sandbox game a few weeks ago.

The discontinuation of specific cars isn’t the only stumbling block for users trying to make the most of the sandbox multiplayer game in recent weeks. Roblox no longer permits store free-to-buy listings for bodies and heads as of October 26, preventing players from sharing free cosmetic items. Instead, if users wish to download additional user-generated items, they must pay a minimum charge of 75 Robux, equal to $0.60.

These adjustments are most likely the result of expiration licensing costs with the automobile manufacturer, as Roblox seeks to reduce wasteful spending. The Roblox Corporation reported a $900 million deficit in 2022, indicating that the corporation is attempting to shore up expenditures. It remains to be seen whether these adjustments will have an influence on the number of active players in the game, but with the title currently enjoying player growth, Roblox isn’t going away anytime soon.