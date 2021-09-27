October Playstation Plus games leaks

October is just around the corner and it is time for PS Plus members to take advantage of their free games. PlayStation Plus users got an early look at some of the free PS Plus games in October if a recent leak applies. It looks like the free PlayStation Plus games for October 2021 have been leaked before their official unveiling – which makes me wonder why Sony has not managed to announce them here.

If we believe what’s floating around in rumors and leaks, the free PS Plus game list for October 2021 will include Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21, and Hell Let Loose for PlayStation 5, PS4 players can purchase the fan-favorite fighting game Mortal Kurai X with a live PS4 subscription and grab a cozy golf simulator like PGA TOUR 2K21.

Usually unveiled at the end of September were PlayStation Plus October 2021 free games offer a wide range of games for the PS5 and PS4. Those who subscribe to PlayStation Plus (PS Plus for short) get access to the online multiplayer while PS4 and PS5 users get special access to a handful of free games a month. PS5 owners have access to the PS Plus collection, which allows you to download up to 20 free games and play in your spare time.