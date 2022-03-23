Samsung Galaxy M53 5G complete specification leaked online prior to launch

On March 17, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2022. Samsung, on the other hand, only released two A-series devices: the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A53. Now, it appears that the brand is preparing to unveil the Galaxy M53 5G, the successor to the Galaxy M52.

The precise launch date has yet to be announced. The cost and specs of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G were recently exposed by a YouTube channel called ‘The Pixel.’ The phone’s full specifications have now been disclosed.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G – Leaked Pricing

Yogesh Brar, a revealed tipster, has leaked the Galaxy M53 5G spec sheet. According to Brar, the Galaxy M53 does not come with a charging adaptor. According to the earlier information, the phone would cost between USD 450 and 480.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G – Leaked Specifications we know so far

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M53 is expected to include a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The gadget will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, which is also used by the Tecno Pova 5G and the Infinix Zero 5G.

The Galaxy M53 5G CPU is expected to be combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, with extra storage expansion through a dedicated microSD card.

The phone is believed to include a quad camera arrangement on the back panel, with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device will contain a 32MP camera sensor for selfies, which will most likely be housed in a punch-hole cutout on the front. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will also run Android 12 with the OneUI 4.1 OS custom skin.

It will support 10+ 5G bands and include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 25W fast charging capabilities. As previously stated, the charging adaptor must be purchased separately.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Is It Better Than Its Predecessor?

As of yet, no important features of the Galaxy M53 5G have been verified by Samsung. If the aforementioned specifications are correct, the successor will have a superior main camera. Remember when the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was unveiled with a 64MP primary lens?

Furthermore, the Galaxy M53 will be powered by Android 12 and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 CPU, whereas the previous was powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Galaxy M52, on the other hand, has a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, while the Galaxy M53 is expected to have an 8MP lens.

Conclusion:

It appears that Samsung intends to strengthen its mid-range line. The Galaxy A53 was just introduced, with a starting price of Rs. 34,499 in India. The forthcoming Galaxy M53 is also expected to cost more than Rs. 30,000.

The Dimensity 900-powered phone, on the other hand, costs roughly Rs. 20,000 in India. In light of this, the Samsung Galaxy M53 appears to be pricey.

