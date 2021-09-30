Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra cases leaked revealing redesigned cameras

Even if the formal debut of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is still a few days away, the series is already the talk of the town. Several leaks have surfaced in recent weeks, including claims regarding battery capacity and other details. The most recent one currently discusses the design and improved camera housing of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The leak comes from two trustworthy sources: OnLeaks and IceUniverse. The IceUniverse leak stated that the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be quite similar to the Galaxy Note series. The leak shows a space for the S-Pen that would work with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Sooo… Here comes your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS22Ultra and its quite "unique" rear camera housing design! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/vBGM3WJfru pic.twitter.com/YDqfFrVGLW — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 24, 2021

New leaks have revealed the Ultra model’s design details. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will allegedly receive a redesign in this category. The pictures show a fully redesigned back appearance that differs from the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 Ultra versions. One of the design iterations rearranges the back camera in this image.

The leaked pictures show the five cameras, three on one side and the other two on the other, forming a boxy P letter. The other style is comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in that it has three cameras on one side and a much smaller array for the other two – making it tidy and elegant.

According to many sources, the P-shaped camera back design will most likely be the final design. Another source published the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case on Slash Leaks. The Ultra versions’ cases feature a similar boxy P shape where the cameras would be housed. Furthermore, the leaked case photos show the S-Pen slot, confirming previous reports.

Soon after the leaks surfaced, social media sites like Twitter flew into a frenzy debating the new Ultra model’s look. Many people have pointed out that Samsung has already covered the design features with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 models. Many individuals questioned why it was changed now.

The design aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, on the other hand, have essentially stayed unaltered. So why just modify the layout of the Ultra model, some have wondered – avoiding it even before it is released!

Also Read: