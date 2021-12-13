Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra spotted on official website, Specifications tipped via FCC Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been seen on the company’s official website, ahead of its anticipated release in the coming months. On Samsung’s China website, a new listing for a smartphone has been published, displaying the suspected model number of the South Korean company’s next flagship product.

The smartphone was also seen on FCC featuring an S Pen, and the listing disclosed further information about the future smartphone. Samsung has not released any information on the Galaxy S22 series smartphones, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Snoopy found the entry on Samsung’s support website in China, which lists a smartphone with the model number SM-S908U. Previous rumors suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the same model number.

While the listing provides no other information on the smartphone, the tipster states that manufacturing for the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone series is in “full swing.” At the time of writing, the listing for the Galaxy SM-S908U smartphone was still available.

Leaked specifications via FCC listing for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Previous sources have hinted at the features and appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as the presence of a S Pen, and predict that the smartphone might be unveiled during an event in February. Meanwhile, MySmartPrice discovered the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on the FCC, confirming the future handset’s connection characteristics.

As per the rumor, the forthcoming smartphone may support multi-band LTE, 5G NR, and Wi-Fi 6, as well as Bluetooth and NFC. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, like its predecessor, is expected to offer ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and wireless charging.

Along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, an S Pen with the model number EJ-PS908 and an LED cover with the model number EF-NS908 have apparently been found on the FCC website. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra were sighted on the FCC last week, disclosing the future handsets’ connection characteristics.

On December 10, the Galaxy S22 was also detected on Geekbench with the model number SM-908U. According to prior reports, a tipster has stated that the business might resuscitate the now-defunct Note series with the most expensive version of the Galaxy S22 series, which could ship in February 2022 as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note.

Previous rumors suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or an Exynos chipset created by the business, depending on the market.

The smartphone is expected to be available in 12GB + 128GB and 16GB + 512GB storage configurations. As previously said, Samsung has yet to confirm the handset’s development or divulge specifics about its features.

