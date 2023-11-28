Right after the Black Friday Sale, the e-commerce platforms are gearing up for the next biggest sale for this Holiday Season, the Cyber Monday Sale 2023.

Again, for this Cyber Monday Sale 2023, we got you covered with the Best Cyber Monday Deals on Laptops and Desktops

Cyber Monday Sale 2023 – Deals on Laptops

Cyber Monday Sale 2023 sheds light on excellent laptops with beefed-up specs, whether business or gaming laptops.

1. Dell XPS 13 Laptop

Original Price: $799

$799 Cyber Monday Sale: $599

The Dell XPS 13 Laptop is among the premium business laptops, now selling for a huge price slash.

On the front side, you get a 13.4-inch display and an FHD+ panel that supports up to 500 NITS of peak brightness.

The laptop has the latest Intel Core i5 1230 U processor, manufactured under the 10 Cores process, and supports a peak frequency of 4.40 GHz.

You also get the Intel Iris XE Graphics. Over and above, the laptop comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 Dual Channel RAM combined with 256GB of PCI x2 NVME SSD.

Also Read: Best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals for 2023

2. Dell Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop

Original Price: $1799.99

Cyber Monday Sale: $1299.99

Getting in hands with this gaming laptop is the right choice for you. Dell’s Alienware is among the best known for its best range of gaming laptops.

Talking about the specs, the gaming beasts come with a 16-inch spread display with QHD+ resolution and support additional gaming features like 240Hz refresh rate with 3MS response rate, and you also get 100% DCI P3 color reproduction.

Moving inside, you will get a powerful and efficient AMD Ryzen 9 7845HZ processor with 12 Cores 24 Threads manufactured process.

The laptop comes with AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT Graphic, which is an 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

On the RAM and storage side, you get 16GB of RAM, configured in 2 + 8GB RAM configuration. On the storage side, the gaming laptop comes with 512GB of M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Also Read: Best Smartphone Deals for Cyber Monday Sale 2023

Cyber Monday Sale 2023 – Deals on Desktop

For people who prefer having more power, then going with a powerful Desktop is the right choice for you, and luckily, for this Cyber Monday Sale 2023, you can avail yourself of the best discounts on power-packed desktops.

1. HP Envy TEO1 Desktop

Original Price: $999.99

Cyber Monday Deal Price: $749.99

If you are looking for a laptop for your professional use, you can get in hands with this HP Eny TEO1 Desktop, which is the right choice for business and personal use.

The desktop can fulfill power-packed needs thanks to its unique specs, where you get the 13th gen Intel Core i7 processor combined with the latest Intel UHD Graphics 770.

With the faster processor, you will get the faster 16GB of RAM, which is DDR4 SDRAM combined with 1TB of SSD storage.

You get the ports on the port side, including a single HDMI 2.0 port combined with a VGA port, 4 USB-A 2.0, and 1 USB-A 3.0 port.

2. HP Omen 45L Desktop

Original Price: $2099.99

$2099.99 Cyber Monday Deal Price: $1499.99

HP Omen 45L Desktop is the right choice for Pro gamers, where you will be getting that high-level beefed-up specs, thanks to its latest specifications.

The stylish-looking HP Omen 45L Gaming Desktop comes with a superior design. Inside that case, you get the power from the Intel Core 12th Gen i7 Processor, which supports 12 Cores and 20 Threads, combined with, among the most potent GPUs of all time, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.

2023 released Gaming Desktop comes with 1TB of SSD storage combined with a faster RAM of 16GB.

You also get a dedicated Liquid Cooling System with faster connectivity features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

You also get the 3 Expansion M.2 Slots combined with two additional 2 Internal 2.5 bays and 3.5 bays and a PCI-E x4 and PCI-E X16 slot.