Cities: Skylines 2 had a rough beginning to the previous year. The Finest City Builder ever released received a lot of negative press when it was released in October because of its erratic simulation and serious performance problems. While there were many excellent concepts concealed within, it was undoubtedly not its greatest effort. Although there have been improvements since then, gamers are still agitated with this week’s release of Beach Properties, the first piece of post-launch DLC.

Criticism Mounts Over Lackluster Beach Properties DLC

It’s strange to start with Beach Properties as your DLC. Since it’s an asset pack, it doesn’t provide any new features; instead, it adds a waterfront area, many newly constructed growable structures, six iconic buildings, and four trees. Despite the name, there aren’t any beaches there, and the majority of the assets are just ordinary dwellings, which has drawn criticism.

Naturally, this wasn’t to be a substantial expansion for $10/£8.49. Moreover, Colossal Order would be better served by focusing on improving the game rather than starting from scratch with new features. Players haven’t been satisfied with the value offered here, even though with that in mind. Some of the reviews said;

“There is nothing in this DLC that justifies it costing a fifth of the price of the base game.” “This is a disgrace. The assets look nice, but for 10 euros, there is way too little in this DLC.”

Anticipated Modding Tools Arrive But with Limitations

Finally, modding tools are here, at least. The anticipation was fairly strong because this is something that people have been waiting for since the launch. It was disappointing to see modders absent this time around because they were such an integral part of the previous game, so much so that they were granted early access to guarantee the Steam Workshop was crowded with them at launch. Now that they’re here, at least. In a way.

Remember, this is only a beta. The creation and sharing of map and code mods is now feasible, however, asset imports which were a significant aspect of the modding community for the original game are still not enabled. Additionally, Paradox has switched from utilizing Steam Workshop to its mod platform, so you’ll need to get acquainted with a new interface. Although these tools are a welcome development overall, there are still some disclaimers.

About the Game

Cities: Skylines II is a city-building game that was released by Paradox Interactive in 2023 and created by Colossal Order. As a follow-up to Cities: Skylines from 2015, the game improves upon many of its simulation elements, including simulated city and population numbers with enhanced traffic artificial intelligence and management systems. for October 24, 2023, it was launched for Windows. In Q2 2024, it is expected to be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While its gameplay was appreciated by critics, some technical issues and performance needs were noted.

Cities: Skylines II provides the user with a virtual piece of land on which to build a metropolis, just like its predecessor. To attract citizens and companies, players can install utilities, zoning, roads, and city services. The player controls several aspects of the city’s growth, including tax rates and regulations, and they also get funding to make further improvements.