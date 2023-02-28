Snapchat Launches Chatbot “My AI” Powered By ChatGPT

According to a press release by the company, social media platform Snapchat introduced its own chatbot called “My AI”, using the latest version of OpenAI’s highly growing generative text tool, ChatGPT. Right now, only Snapchat+ subscribers will be able use “My AI”. These subscribers pay $3.99 (Rs 329) every month to have access to the “exclusive, experimental and pre-release features.”
In the press release while announcing the new features, the company said, “My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.”
But, the social media company also warned users that the chatbot “is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything.” It added, “Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!”
The company further informed that the users should not share any secrets with “My AI” and they should also not depend on it for advice. The user discussions will be recorded and reviewed by the company to enhance accuracy.
While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur,” the company said further.
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel told The Verge, “The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day. And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service.” The bot will eventually be accessible to all 750 million monthly users of Snapchat, according to him.
According to the outlet, currently “My AI” is only a mobile-friendly version of ChatGPT inside Snapchat. The most prominent distinction is that the social media application’s version can answer fewer questions as compared to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The bot has also been designed in a way to follow the company’s trust and safety policies and abstain from responding with profanity, violence, sexual content or viewpoints on subjects like politics.
