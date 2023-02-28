Snapchat Launches Chatbot “My AI” Powered By ChatGPT

According to a press release by the company, social media platform Snapchat introduced its own chatbot called “My AI”, using the latest version of OpenAI’s highly growing generative text tool, ChatGPT. Right now, only Snapchat+ subscribers will be able use “My AI”. These subscribers pay $3.99 (Rs 329) every month to have access to the “exclusive, experimental and pre-release features.”

In the press release while announcing the new features, the company said, “My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.”

But, the social media company also warned users that the chatbot “is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything.” It added, “Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!”