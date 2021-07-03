Upcoming Tesla Cybertruck production to include solar charging tonneau cover

A patent by Tesla suggested that the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck production will include solar charging tonneau. As Tesla already teased the Solar roof at the Cybertruck launch event, the patent could only mean that they are going to implement it in the production too.

Tesla’s battery partner Panasonic has been installing solar roofs on Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid and Nissan Leaf. With that estimation, the Cybertruck solar Tonneau could generate about 500-900 watts. (not mentioned in the patent)

Furthermore, the patent states, “In one embodiment, the tonneau cover comprises solar electric cells that are electrically connected to a photovoltaic charging system and battery. … When the tonneau cover is deployed to cover the bed and the solar electric cells that make up the slats are facing the sun, the battery within the electric vehicle can be charged by the solar electric cells.”

There are more details like the importance of a truck bed cover, and how the aftermarket truck beds are not efficient. Also mentions the movable truck bed cover which will be linked to each other. Once the cover is in a closed position, it becomes water impermeable.

Some main features of the Solar Tonneau cover are waterproof ability, connectivity, and storage safety. A highlight of the features is moving the objects on the bed automatically. When one object is moving, it shifts from one place to another and the rear wall ensures that objects do not collide in the process. The bad bed will be high-tech, as it will be able to read computer instructions, it could be remotely controlled.

Solar roof for Model 3

In 2016, Elon Musk mentioned Tesla Model 3 having a Solar roof. However, it never came around, except for the time when people tried out on their own. While having a solar roof and a movable truck bed cover are both different. The patent shows advanced ways to have a solar roof on electric vehicles.

We will probably offer that as an option — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2016

There is no information about how much Tesla’s solar roof for Cybertruck can generate. Based on the size and guesses, some estimate it to be able to produce 500-600 watts of energy.

Cybertruck’s rivals like Rivian, Ford F-150, haven’t mentioned any truck bed cover. The comparison between these electric pick-up tricks keeps shifting as each model is released. Because recently, Ford released more about its electric pick-up variants. And Was considered a better option than Tesla Cybertruck. Earlier only Cybertruck was known to be the best.