Some NYSE-listed equities are suspended at open due to a problem causing confusion

More than 80 equities were momentarily suspended at the start of trading on Tuesday due to a technical problem with the New York Stock Exchange’s opening auction. These left traders needing clarification about whose orders were executed and if they were filled at the correct pricing.

According to tconsiderontrolled by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), investors may want to think about submitting erroneous trade claims. The exchange said it is currently looking into the matter. Dennis Dick, a trader at Triple D Trading, says, “What appears to have happened is a technical issue where all of my starting orders on the NYSE autocancelled even though some of them should have been completed.”

“They have fixed it already, but cleaning this up will be a major disaster.”

According to a person at a hefty brokerage who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the cost to brokers and regular traders is likely to be in the eight-figure range because the topic is sensitive. The actual cost of the consequences of the malfunction is unknown.

The American Securities and Exchange Commission declared that it is looking into the matter

“They have fixed it already, but cleaning this up will be a major disaster.” According to a person at a hefty brokerage who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the cost to brokers and regular traders is likely to be in the eight-figure range because the topic is sensitive. The actual cost of the consequences of the malfunction is unknown.

The American Securities and Exchange Commission declared that it is looking into the matter. The SEC is thinking about sending most retail stock orders through auctions to provide ordinary investors with better pricing, and the error with the NYSE’s opening auction comes at a wrong time. James Angel, a finance professor at Georgetown University, stated that the SEC’s idea to make us all hip and cool via consumer auctions “leaves a lot to be desired.”

“A lot more work goes into auctions than meets the eye. Many things may go wrong, “added Angel, a participant in the design of the Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ.O) auction procedure.

All 16 U.S. stock exchanges that trade equities listed on the NYSE use NYSE pricing.

The NYSE is the only significant U.S. stock exchange that still employs a trading floor in addition to electronic trading. According to the exchange, this hybrid strategy makes it easier to find prices during market starts, closures, and times when there are imbalances or volatility in trade.

Exchange technical mistakes can damage market trust. The SEC created a comprehensive set of business continuity and disaster recovery regulations known as regulatory system compliance and integrity (Reg SCI) in 2014 to hold exchanges liable for such hiccups.