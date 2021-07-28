Steps on how to get your unique UPI ID

UPI is an instant payment interface that is regulated and controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). To get your unique unified payments interface (UPI) ID you will have to register to the unified payments portal. Your UPI ID will help you conduct transactions cashless with ease, allowing you to transfer money directly to another bank account. You can get yourself registered by using any UPI-enabled mobile application or any third-party application. UPI ID gives you access to use apps like BHIM, Google Pay, Paytm and more. Learn how to register for your UPI ID here.

Step by Step guide on how to register for your UPI ID

First, you will have to download your bank enabled UPI app or BHIM to get set up Choose the language of preference and link your mobile number to the app Choose your bank account and fill in your bank account details Fill in your details under your profile, these details will give you a payments address and a virtual ID Then you can Add/Link/Manage Bank Account option on the app and link your bank and account number with the priorly created virtual ID Create your mPIN (mobile personal identification number) which will be your password so make sure to remember it for doing payments. Finally, you will be registered

Steps on how to create your mPIN (Online)

Download your mobile app You will be asked to create an mPIN for your UPI payments, an OTP will be sent to your registered You will be asked to fill in the last 6 digits of your debit card and expiration date Finally, you will be asked to create your mPIN which will be 4 or 6 digits according to your bank. After all of the steps are completed just press submit.

Steps on how to create your mPIN (Offline)

Dial *99 Fill in the first 4 digits of your IFSC code and send Select generate mPIN, by clicking the digit which it is mentioned in. Enter in the last 6 digits of your debit card and your expiration date with a single space and press send You will receive a notification if you have successfully registered your mPIN, a transaction reference number will be mentioned which you will have to note down for future reference.