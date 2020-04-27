Surge Announces Its 03 Class of 2020

Surge, the rapid scale-up program for small scale startups, announced its list of Indian and Southeast Asian startups that will be part of its 03 class of 2020.

15 startups from India, SG, Indo & Vn across SaaS, Dev tools, Consumer, F&B, Education & Health. 1/3 with at least one female founder. Founders from 8 nationalities including India, Indo, Vn, SG, Italy, Canada, Barbados & Sweden. We present Surge 03!https://t.co/4iIKw5xVUe — Surge (@_surgeahead) April 27, 2020

A program by veteran VC firm, Sequoia India, provides seed capital, experiential support, and company-building workshops to a select group of startups. Surge 03 represents the program’s third iteration.

The roster consists of fifteen startups across the consumer, education, health, dev. tools sector, and more. Moreover, a third of the startups include woman co-founders.

One such entity in its early stages, is Atlan. Co-founded in 2019 by Prukalpa Sankar and Varun Banka, the startup aims to bring together data teams, through modern data management and collaboration solutions.

We announced partnering with @_surgeahead and @Sequoia_India in our team Townhall today! We like to use town-halls as an opportunity to dream with our eyes wide open. Borrowing from @amazon, we wrote a press article 5 years — what would we want to world to look like if Atlan won? pic.twitter.com/2PxXOTwos5 — Prukalpa (@prukalpa) April 27, 2020

The cohort further includes fledgling companies in the fitness, communications and security sector, and promises to point to potential future unicorns.

