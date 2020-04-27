Log In Register
Surge Announces Its 03 Class of 2020

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessStartups

Surge, the rapid scale-up program for small scale startups, announced its list of Indian and Southeast Asian startups that will be part of its 03 class of 2020. 

A program by veteran VC firm, Sequoia India, provides seed capital, experiential support, and company-building workshops to a select group of startups. Surge 03 represents the program’s third iteration. 

The roster consists of fifteen startups across the consumer, education, health, dev. tools sector, and more. Moreover, a third of the startups include woman co-founders.

One such entity in its early stages, is Atlan. Co-founded in 2019 by Prukalpa Sankar and Varun Banka, the startup aims to bring together data teams, through modern data management and collaboration solutions.

The cohort further includes fledgling companies in the fitness, communications and security sector, and promises to point to potential future unicorns.

