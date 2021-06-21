Symfonisk picture frame speaker by IKEA can be used as an wireless speaker

IKEA, the famed ready-to-assemble furniture company, has teamed up with Sonos, the renowned sound system manufacturer, to create yet another Symfonisk product.

The businesses previously worked together to create the Symofonisk Bookshelf Speaker and the Symofonisk Table Lamp Speaker.

They’ve now launched their third idea, which is a stylish photo frame that also functions as a wireless speaker.

The 22-inch by 16-inch picture frame, dubbed the Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker, has a super-aesthetic appearance and “room-filling” speakers within.

It’s simply a high-end picture frame aimed towards bourgeois buyers looking to add a touch of class to their homes.

Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker By IKEA – Specification And Pricing Details

Although Sonos does not provide much technical information on the speakers, it does mention the usage of an unique diffuser that allows high-frequency sounds to be distributed across a space.

The tweeter is coupled with a mid-bass woofer that produces sound comparable to that of other Sonos speakers such as the Sonos One and the aforementioned Table Lamp Speaker.

A wire guide on the back of the picture frame-turned-speaker allows customers to pick an escape route for the 12-meter power cord based on the frame’s wall location.

Yes, customers may use a magnetic hook to hang the photo frame on their walls in both portrait and landscape mode.

They may also connect a set of retractable rubber feet to the bottom of the Symfonisk Frame Speaker to allow it to stand independently on a level surface.

On the rear of the frame’s edge are the control buttons, such as the volume rockers and play/pause buttons.

Despite their concealed placement, the buttons are nevertheless easily accessible while operating the gadget.

You can now daisy-chain two Symfonisk Picture Frame Speakers together and connect the entire unit to a single power outlet if you buy two.

Owners of the Sonos Arc, Playbar, Beam, or Playbase soundbars may also setup the new addition as a pair of surrounds for their devices, according to Sonos.

The frame-speaker unit links to your smartphone through Wi-Fi, and the Sonos S2 app, which is available for iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, allows you to operate the device.

It is compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology, which lets you to stream music directly from your Apple devices.

Furthermore, Spotify Connect is supported by the gadget, allowing it to stream music directly from your Spotify account.

The Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker costs $199 (Rs 14,750) according to the pricing. It is available in two colour options: White and Black, as well as a variety of replaceable typefaces to best fit your home décor requirements.

Ikea’s official online store presently has the gadget available for purchase. However, the business would only mail the gadget to residents of the United States.

Conclusion

IKEA’s Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker is a brand-new, one-of-a-kind product that comes in the shape of a picture frame; earlier, IKEA released a Symofonisk Bookshelf Speaker and a Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker.

Also Read: