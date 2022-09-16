The Sims 4 is going Free-to-Play in October. It will be the first game in the series to ditch a paid upfront cost and instead operate on a free-to-play model. The game will still offer premium content for purchase, but this is an interesting change that could potentially make it more accessible to new players.

In October, The Sims 4 will be going free to play. This is the first time that a Sims game has gone for this model, which means that people will be able to download the game and play without paying upfront. All of the content can still be purchased from within the game, so it won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything if you don’t want to pay anything at all. This change could really help games like The Sims 4 reach. This is the latest step in EA’s efforts to lure new players into the series, which has seen declining sales over the past few years.

The Sims 4 is a life simulation video game that was released in 2014. It was the fourth major title in The Sims series, which is developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts (EA). Players take control of their own virtual families to improve their lives and relationships with other people in a suburban community.

More players! More stories! More ways to chaos! ✨

The Sims 4 will be FREE to download across PC/Mac & Consoles on October 18! More updates to follow during a special Behind The Sims Summit stream: https://t.co/89B3MDdeek pic.twitter.com/W4Gjg3xl75 — The Sims (@TheSims) September 14, 2022

They can also build relationships with other people as well as create different objects that are used within their houses or around town. The game will be available for download through Origin and EA’s other digital storefronts. Electronic Arts have been following the trend of games going free-to-play after the success of Fortnite. It was released for Microsoft Windows in September 2014, with ports for OS X and Linux following in October 2016.

The Sims 4 will soon be free-to-play, This means that players will be able to download the game for free. They will also have the option to buy some additional content, but they won’t need to pay any subscription fees or buy any extra content packs.

Players can purchase in-game items using real money or SimPoints (which they can earn through gameplay). They’ll also be able to purchase a Premium Membership which gives them access to all of the game’s downloadable content as well as some exclusive items. The free-to-play switch will take place on October 18. Apart from this, rumors are going around that EA is actually working on Sims 5 which may get an official reveal next month.