Telecom Companies to gain from metaverse as data usage grows 20 times in next 10 years

The Metaverse is working to rapidly transform the digital world. A report has revealed that after 10 years i.e. by 2032, the use of data worldwide will increase 20 times. Meaning if today you use 2 GB data daily, then after 10 years you will start using about 40 GB data. This is expected to benefit companies like Airtel and Jio. In short, Airtel and Jio will make huge profits.

According to this report Metaverse, a network of three dimensional (3D) virtual worlds focused on social connection, is the next big thing that has a huge potential to completely transform the digital ecosystem.

Screen time will increase

The report states that your screen time will increase as the Metaverse ecosystem evolves. Meaning you will spend more time on electronic gadgets including mobile, TV. Along with this, bandwidth consumption is also expected to increase.

In addition, the share of video in Internet traffic will grow at 30 percent year-on-year compared to the current era. Which is already close to 80 percent. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology can see a huge boom. Because it plays an important role in the expansion of the metaverse.

According to the report, where the metaverse ecosystem will expand due to 5G. At the same time, with the arrival of 6G, the cases of metaverse use will increase.

Big Boom for Online Gaming

The biggest impact of the Metaverse in the early days can be seen in the gaming industry. According to the report, gaming is currently in its early stages. Which is expected to increase exponentially.

According to the report, India is among the countries that spend more time on mobile every day. After the entry of that metaverse, the screen type will be higher than before. This will increase the revenue of telecom companies like Airtel and Jio. Broadband penetration in India is planned to be increased to 9 per cent in the current fiscal, from 6.8 per cent in FY20.

“Mobile Internet remains the key medium for Indian users to go online, given relatively low fixed broadband penetration. The share of mobile gaming in online games is expected to increase in future,” the report said.

India is apparently one of the leading countries in the world in terms of the number of hours spent on mobile per day but it has low penetration of fixed broadband compared to the global market, which will be key to realise the full potential of the metaverse.

“While it is too early to determine the impact of metaverse on Indian telcos’ revenues, we believe Bharti Airtel (with 17 per cent of revenues from fixed line) and Jio are well placed to benefit from surge in data usage driven by metaverse in the latter half of this decade,” the report said.