Tesla Model 3 bags IIHS Top Safety award

A decade-old company dominates the EV market and dethrone legacy brands like Toyota and Volkswagen globally claim the most valuable automaker. Yes, I’m speaking about Elon Musk’s Tesla. It also surpassed Audi to claim the 4th position in the Top luxury automakers. In fact, Tesla has managed to do things that seemed impossible. But here we are! Tesla Model 3 has rightfully retained the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ award. This marks the third consecutive year for the all-electric sedan.

Words of the President –

“With these awards, we want to make it easy for consumers to find vehicles that provide good protection in crashes, sufficient lighting, and effective front crash protection. Manufacturers have stepped up to meet the challenge, and the list of great options has grown to an impressive size this year.” – IIHS President David Harkey

Tough competition –

In case you’re wondering about the list, it was quite big! In fact, nearly 30 new cars have been added to the list as it has grown from 64 to 90. Thrashing all the new names and the old ones, Tesla has claimed the IIHS safety car award. This also marks Tesla’s third display on the list of safe cars by IIHS since its debut in 2019.

What’s even more applaudable is that the Model 3 made it to the safety car’s list in just a year after its production began.

We all had that brilliant kid who would secure the top marks in every subject in our school life. The 2021 Model 3 is that kid! This Tesla sedan got the highest rating possible in every sector of the IIHS Crash test. Elon Musk’s Model 3 just missed the ‘Lower Leg/Foot for the Driver-side’ category. It got an “Acceptable” rating in that.

Again, Tesla has proved that the Model 3 is indeed the perfect car and holds the best ratings by IIHS.

Other Mentions –

Apart from the IIHS Top safety pick+ award, Tesla Model 3 has also won other prestigious awards. Some of them are Consumer Reports, Edmunds, NHTSA for EV Sedan’s high performance and safety which has transformed the EV sector and pushed the world towards being greener by opting for electric cars.

Conclusion –

Tesla continues to amaze the automobile sector, and it will again, with the launch of the much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck. Stay tuned for more such exciting news!