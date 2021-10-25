Tesla’s FSD Beta will make roads safer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been consistent with his idea about Tesla’s AutoPilot and Full Self-Driving Beta systems that make the driving tasks very easy and convenient. He is always entrusted with this advanced software that is being developed to make the world’s roads safe.

Usually, most of the times accidents happen on the road due to distraction and negligence by humans. In 2019, the National Highway Traffic safety administration (NHTSA) recorded 3,142 fatalities and said they happened due to the distraction of drivers. Now, if Tesla completes its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta systems that could navigate the inner streets and highways with utmost safety, then there would be no case of distractions and roads will become a much safer place.

Sitting at a red light, with FSDBeta engaged. Light turns green, car starts to take off and stops all of the sudden. I’m thinking: “Gosh, this thing is stopping for no reason”. A second passes and this cyclist jumps the red light. The car saw it way before I did. Thanks @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ZieIYOzH2D — Frenchie (@FrenchieEAP) October 22, 2021

There were several arguments and concerns on the idea of Auto Driving. Since ever Tesla initiated its autopilot hardware, there have been debates, confusions, and Lawsuits. Even a German court banned Tesla from claiming about the technology and calling Autopilot false advertising.

Level 2 automated system

Regarding these confusions, Tesla wrote on their website back them explaining so ” Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that is classified as a Level 2 automated system according to SAE J3016, which is endorsed by the National Highway Traffic Administration. The system is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and prepared to take over at any time and is not the self-driving system at the moment.”

Another case of Tesla FSD Beta protecting lives already: FSD Beta on Geoff Coffelt's Tesla (@Skate_a_book) detected a car coming from an illegal direction in a one way road the Tesla was turning into on a green light, well before Geoff noticed the ghost driver. Cc: @NHTSAgov https://t.co/UUglOYpX8k — 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀 🔋 (@truth_tesla) October 24, 2021

Since then, the Autopilot and FSD programs are being expanded. The company produced a fleet of cars that are equipped with FSD beta. Many drivers shared their stories after testing this advanced driver-assistance system and how it avoided potential accidents which would have happened on the road.

Recently, FSD Beta tester @FrenchieEAP, shared his story about an incident when he was holding his Tesla Model 3 with Full Self-Driving Beta equipped on Red light, when the light turned green all-electric sedan started moving forward before breaking suddenly. Initially, the driver thought that the BETA system had stopped and not working properly. But a second later, the Model 3 driver saw a cyclist who jumped the signal and realized it later. But FSD beta saw the cyclist before the driver did.

A similar incident was shared by the Fellow FSD Beta tester Geoff Coffelt, who also drives a Model 3. According to him, His model 3 initially refused to move forward even the light turned green but much later he realized that a motorist is coming in the one way before him. He noted that he didn’t observe and had no idea about the motorist and he solely focused on the vehicles which were coming properly since it was meant to be One-Way. This incident is quite impressive portraying how the FSD Beta system prevented an accident that would’ve happened if the car was driven manually. As mostly in one way, the drivers focus on the other vehicles which are coming in the proper direction.