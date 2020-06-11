The Best Casino Card Games

The list of multiplayer card games loved by people all around the globe is quite a long one. However, we have listed the top five-card games below for you to know more about.

Let’s dive in!

Poker

Well, when you talk about cards, you can’t forget about poker.

The game is simple. You need to have the best hand out of your two cards in hand and the five other cards dealt by the dealer.

Thanks to the amazing love it has received all around the globe, over time, the game has evolved to numerous variations. Both, single-player and multiplayer online poker rooms are available on the Internet now.

With numerous opportunities to win big and amazing other prizes, poker is one of the most amazing games to try your hand at. All you need to do is know the game you’re about to play and you’re good to go.

Blackjack

If you’re bad with rules, blackjack is the game for you.

This doesn’t mean you can bend or break the rules! It’s just that they are much easier to understand than any other card game.

You need to beat the dealer by getting cards valuing close to 21 before you bust, i.e. go over 21. Blackjack is known to have amazing prizes associated with it. Some casinos even have progressive games, where you get better prizes when you keep on playing.

Know the game and learn the tips and tricks of blackjack to increase your odds of winning against the dealer.

Video Poker

Thanks to the advancements of the Internet, the ‘80s and ‘90s saw the rise of online casino gaming. The easy to understand rules and quick gameplay of video poker has attracted numerous virtual gamblers.

Five cards are shown on the screen, after which, players have to either close or continue their hand. You need to create the best five-card poker hand to win the game.

Video poker has good rewards for its winners, while progressive games can lead to jackpots as well! Explore now!

For those who love playing single player card games, video poker is there for you too.

Baccarat

While it may puzzle you at first, Baccarat is quite easy to understand.

The game requires you to choose whether the two cards that are dealt by the dealer total up to nine or not. If it does not total up to eight or nine, another card is dealt.

Baccarat is known for numerous superstitions that are associated with it as well. Some players rip up cards after a bad game, while some blow on cards to send away bad luck. Few people are even caught up in the belief that wearing red is a lucky charm.

Three-Card Poker

If you think having to play with a lesser amount of cards makes this game easy by any chance, I’m sorry to be the one to tell that you’re gravely mistaken.

Playing against the dealer for the best hand seems simple, but the skills and real money rewards lie in the variety of bets you can place.

Players need to place a bet before the cards are dealt. However, in three-card poker, you can make ‘ante’ and ‘pair plus’ bets on the game as well. The availability of these options on the online casinos helps people win as much as five times their initial bet.

While it is highly rewarding, it can give rise to discomfort as well. You must know the game well before you get going on the websites online!

