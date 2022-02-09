Everlens is thrilled to announce that their ground-breaking NFT platform for Instagram has gone live. Over 1.4 billion Instagram users can now connect to the Everlens NFT marketplace and trade their posts for NFTs.

The Everlens NFTs Marketplace Has Launched – Ready To Conquer Instagram

Everlens aspires to be the most popular platform for social media users to mint, buy, sell, and display their NFTs. NFTs enable communities to unite and produce real-world value in previously inconceivable ways, from exclusive material to digital art, everlasting royalties, transferrable VIP access, and more.

They also excited to announce that as part of our Everlens Ambassador program, they teamed with a number of highly successful Instagram celebrity influencers. As they roll out our marketing initiatives, our team will provide additional interesting details.

Everlens distinguishes itself from the current crypto-native NFT marketplaces by tapping into the large and already growing communities of established social media giants such as Instagram.

”We believe that immediately connecting the brave new world of NFTs with traditional social media is critical to NFTs’ mainstream acceptance.”

All types of Instagram celebrity influencers, content creators, and artists can now monetize their material and grow their communities in just a few simple steps thanks to our platform.

What’s the deal with the NFT Instagram marketplace?

Everlens is presenting Instagram users with the holy grail of use cases as the popularity of NFTs grows.

Create your Instagram posts as you have in the past, but this time immortalize them on the blockchain and allow your creative effort to be valued by your followers. Your innovation, as well as that of your community, can now be rewarded and monetized at the same time!

To get started, just link your Instagram account to the Everlens NFT marketplace, then select and create the post you wish to mint as an NFT.

The platform uses the ELEN cryptocurrency as the’main’ token to power the marketplace, allowing users to easily manufacture, buy, sell, swap, and display a wide range of NFTs.

Connect your Instagram account to Everlens.io today to be a first-mover. The wave of NFT adoption is only getting started! Everlens.io will pursue an aggressive roadmap in the first half of 2022 now that our marketplace on the BSC chain has been released. Our developers will be integrating Tiktok, Tumblr, and Pinterest APIs to broaden our reach, which is already in the works for the mobile app and marketplace V2.

”We’re excited to build on our first-mover advantage as the primary NFT Marketplace designed to connect with current social networks.”

