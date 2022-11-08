Things you must know about FTX

Interest in exchange coins or tokens has increased as a result of Binance’s market expansion. One of the biggest market makers in the crypto industry is Alameda. They are market leaders. They created their own exchange, akin to Bitmex, due to issues with other businesses. FTX and Alameda are sister concern companies. Let’s know more about FTX.

What is FTX?

Leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange FTX Exchange is known for its derivatives and leveraged products expertise. Sam Bankman-Fried, an MIT alumnus and former trader for international exchange-traded funds at Jane Street Capital, founded FTX in 2018.

The company provides various trading products, such as derivatives, options, volatility products, and leveraged tokens. Additionally, it offers spot markets for more than 300 cryptocurrency trading pairs, including BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, XRP/USDT, and its own native coin, FTT/USDT.

FTX, based in the Bahamas, and its partner FTX US have similar management teams but different financing structures. Trading is only available to Americans through FTX US.

Crypto investors of all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned experts. In the language of the cryptocurrency industry, newbies to whales are attracted to FTX’s broad choice of products and user-friendly desktop and mobile trading programs. In addition, the FTX platform provides a wide variety of order types, from straightforward market orders to trickier trailing stop orders.

Nine fiat currencies, including the US dollar, euro, British pound, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, Brazilian real, Ghanaian cedi, and Argentinian peso, are accepted by FTX for wire transfers for deposits and withdrawals.

The Hong Kong dollar, Singapore dollar, and South African rand will soon be functional, along with the Turkish lira and Japanese yen, which are also used in a limited capacity.

The Key Products

Futures: Using more than 100 quarterly and perpetual futures pairings with margins of up to 101x, traders may place long and short bets on the top cryptocurrencies. To open and maintain positions, stablecoins like USD and tether (USDT) are utilized as collateral.

Leveraged Tokens: FTX offers tokens built on the ERC20 standard that give users up to three times the leverage when trading against the underlying trading pair. For instance, the leveraged token would increase in value by 30% if a trader opened a BULL/USD. 3x long position in Bitcoin, and the price of Bitcoin rose 10% after the purchase. In addition, the leveraged coins offered by FTX don’t require any margin.

Options: With various call-and-put options, traders can speculate on future price direction and protect themselves from open positions. These contracts grant the holder the rights but not the obligation to purchase or sell at a future striking price.

MOVE: These contracts enable traders to wager on the amount of price movement. The price that a cryptocurrency will experience over a specified period, regardless of the direction. As such, they are essentially a play on volatility. The contract makes money as long as the price of the cryptocurrency. The money increases or decreases by more than a certain dollar amount.

Spot Markets: It exposes popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Chainlink, and Ripple’s XRP, through its more than 100 different spot trading pairs.

Regulations of the crypto exchange

After leaving Hong Kong in September 2021, it will be incorporated in Antigua & Barbuda and has its corporate headquarters in the Bahamas. The Bahamas Securities Commission oversees its division FTX Digital Markets Ltd. Residents of the United States cannot use the exchange’s services.

US-based cryptocurrency traders have access to FTX US, a FinCEN-registered money services organization. LedgerX was fully acquired by FTX US in October 2021, after which it was renamed FTX US Derivatives. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has granted FTX US Derivatives licenses as a Derivatives Clearing Organization, Swap Execution Facility, and Designated Contract Market (CFTC).

Charges

Based on the maker and taker model, FTX competitive futures and spot markets trading fees for market takers varied from 0.04% to 0.07% as of September 2022. Meanwhile, leveraged tokens have 0.10% creation and redemption fees as well as 0.03% daily maintenance fees.

For the majority of crypto assets, FTX doesn’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees. One withdrawal of less than 0.01 bitcoin per day and all bitcoin withdrawals larger than 0.01 are free. The fee for additional minor bitcoin withdrawals is 0.1%.

Fiat currency withdrawals worth more than $5,000 USD and one withdrawal below that amount each week are free.

As of September 2022, FTX US trading commissions for market takers varied from 0.05% to 0.2%. In addition, the following methods can be used to withdraw fiat currency: wire transfer, ACH, debit or credit card, and Silvergate Exchange Network.

Withdrawals by wire transfer that exceed USD 5,000 are free. Below that amount, one withdrawal per week is similarly free; however, each additional wire costs $25.

Blockchain transfers don’t charge deposit fees. For all tokens other than ERC20/ETH and modest bitcoin withdrawals, FTX US pays the blockchain withdrawal costs.

Fees for non-fungible tokens (NFT) might change based on the trading platform and location. For example, the self-service tool for FTX US consumers charges $1 to list an NFT, and 2% of each sale or trade is charged to the seller.

Instead, FTX (the non-US platform) levies 5% commissions to the buyer and seller on each side of the transaction.

Security

Personal accounts, exchanges, and other security sectors are just three of the areas where FTX has risk management capabilities.

Personal Account Security

The business requires a combination that complies with complicated character restrictions to register an FTX account. Additionally, it looks for predictable patterns in password requests; any accounts that don’t comply cannot register.

Furthermore, FTX mandates that users set up two-factor authentication (2FA). All withdrawals require 2FA. Additionally, it locks withdrawals from an account if the account’s password is changed or the 2FA contact information is removed.

Exchange Security

To find possibly unethical trade behavior, FTX hires Chainalysis. Chainalysis is a real-time compliance tool for anti-money laundering that keeps an eye out for significant deposits or odd activities.

To ensure that liquid assets are available to enable trade, additionally oversee an FTX Backstop Liquidity Fund. As a result, the liquidity fund balance of the crypto exchange was about $200 million as of September 2022.

Negative aspects of FTX Exchange

The exchange could have several drawbacks. It encourages its customers to submit support tickets for assistance; for those who would like to have more one-on-one interaction, such as live chat support, other exchanges might be more appropriate. Additionally, U.S. citizens are not permitted to use the worldwide exchange platform. Instead, due to regulatory requirements, Americans must use FTX US.

FTX provides a wide variety of trading items, although some newcomers to the market could find the interface or options confusing. While it might not be the best choice for novice traders, FTX is frequently seen as a top alternative for more seasoned traders. In addition, although FTX advertises cheap trading fees, competing exchanges frequently provide lower rates.