This Is Abacus Which Is An Ultra-Portable Biodegradable Modular Computer System

Although smartphones continue to grow in size, customers are increasingly turning to small, lightweight desktops for their work. As a consequence, we’ve seen creative startups create one-of-a-kind computing systems in various form factors. Now there’s the “Abacus,” which is basically a device in a keyboard that’s built to be compact, inexpensive, and even biodegradable.

Abacus The Ultra-Portable Modular Computer – Design, Connectivity, Internals, Biodegradable Housing, Pricing, and availability

The Abacus is primarily a hybrid of a keyboard and a trackpad for which you can magnetically connect a modular computer device to get a full-fledged PC experience. It was designed by a young England-based engineer Joon Sang Lee.

It tends to be a Raspberry Pi 400 version with a computer-in-a-keyboard interface at first glance. Users do not require an external mouse to use the Abacus, unlike the Pi 400, since it has a built-in multi-touch trackpad.

The computer is powered by an Intel X86 quad-core processor and comes pre-loaded with Ubuntu Linux and Windows 10 out of the box.

It comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of onboard bandwidth. It also comes with Intel’s 8th-generation HD graphics memory, which is capable of delivering 4K video at 30 frames per second.

Two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a MicroSD slot, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are all used on the Abacus. The computer also has high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

As you would expect, it’s a very versatile computer that can comfortably manage your everyday tasks while remaining ultra-portable.

To get started operating right away, simply place the whole setup (the detachable computer system and the keyboard-trackpad module) in your backpack or attach it to any monitor or TV.

Furthermore, since the keyboard module is wirelessly wired to the device module, you can disconnect it from the device and operate remotely.

The Abacus is not only lightweight and ultra-portable, but it is also environmentally friendly.

The modules’ housings are constructed from a biodegradable thermoplastic made from tapioca roots, waste cornstarch, and sugarcane. As a result, when compared to its counterparts, the Abacus has a 65 percent lower carbon footprint.

The Abacus costs £98 (Rs 8,860) and is currently available on Lee’s startup Pentaform’s official website. The computer is currently out of stock, according to the developers.

The squad, on the other hand, is trying to replenish them. In the meantime, the Abacus machine is available for pre-order at a reduced price of £89 which converted to INR will be Rs 8,050.

