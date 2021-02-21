5,534 electric three wheeler registered in the National Capital since Switch Delhi

Delhi has emerged as the EV hub of Inida. The national capital has witnessed a massive surge in the sales of electric vehicles since the campaign, “Switch Delhi” was launched by Delhi Chief Minister, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi’s EV drive –

A few days ago, it was reported that EVs have covered 2 crore kms on the Delhi roads, more than half of the distance covered by EVs in India. This comes out as a positive news in Delhi, a state which suffers from one the worst cases of air pollution.

We have to turn our EV adoption movement into a mass movement, a ‘Jan Andolan’, to create a collective conscience to decrease pollution by purchasing EVs: Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/AUpMx4dmFQ — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) February 4, 2021

Moreover, the EVs will not only reduce pollution, but will also help the government and citizens reduce their expenses. Well, if that makes you happy, be ready for another good news!

Three Wheelers leading –

It was reported that since the inception of the “Switch Delhi” campaign, more than 5500 electric three wheelers have registered in the National capital. It should also be noted that within a week, there were nearly 700 registrations for electric two-wheelers.

But the three wheeler category is leading the EVs by far in this initiative which is also a long-term plan from the government to reduce air pollution.

Views of Transport Minister –

Delhi’s transport minister, Kailash Gahlot said –

“The second week of the campaign focused on outreach related to three-wheelers and many users came forward sharing their positive experience. The Delhi government will soon initiate the process for the registration of e-autorickshaws. By switching to e-autorickshaws, people will be able to save around ₹29,000 per year annually on fuel as compared to their CNG equivalents.”

The Delhi govt has led the way in promoting e-rickshaws by giving subsidies of Rs 30,000. The same has been extended to e carts/loaders and e-autos. https://t.co/cirgl2IjvZ — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) February 14, 2021