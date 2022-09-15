Tips On Finding The Right Esports For You

Are you new to the world of eSports? Knowing where the start with such a new aspect is important. You may or may not be up to scratch with the latest Twitch stream or Discord Server to get the tips that you need to know where to start. Whether you’re looking to watch for your own entertainment, or you’re looking to enjoy some eSports betting UK, our tips below can help you to find the right eSports for you.

What Games Do You Play?

The first place to start with finding the right eSports game for you would be to start with the games that you like to play. If you’re already passionate about the game, then why wouldn’t you want to see how you could take your playing to the next level by watching the pros? So, whether you’re a lover of Call of Duty, or you prefer the competitive nature of FIFA or you’re major League Of Legends fan, start your eSports experience watching the professionals there.

Top tip – if you’re passionate about a game, and you tip yourself to be a strong player at it, watching eSports tournaments of that game could give you an idea of how you can progress your own skills too!

You could even bring your friends in on the action if you all enjoy playing the same game. If you have your own team at a more amateur level, watching eSports could be the inspiration you need to take your gameplay to the next level.

What Games Do You Want To Learn How To Play?

A lot of the reasons why YouTube videos and other formats of gaming became so popular is as a direct result of people not knowing how to play the game or wanting to get more familiar with a game prior to playing it. If you have a list of the games that you want to learn how to play, then watching the professionals compete within it could show you the true potential of the game at a higher level, giving you as much information about it as possible while also helping to give you tips and tricks if you were to go away and play the game yourself at a later date. With so many types of games to choose from as the eSports world continues to grow, you could find yourself falling in love with a game that you haven’t even tried yet, simply by watching the pros.

What Type Of Content Entertains You?

Now, just because you like to play a game doesn’t always mean that you want to watch others playing it. The purpose of eSports is an alternative form of entertainment, so if you know what type of film or content you engage with the most, you may find yourself drawn to a particular direction.

For example, if you’re a big fan of strategy then Dota 2 might be the right option for you – even if you want to watch AI get the better of some of the best eSports team. If, instead, you’re a big fan of fast action then Counter-Strike or Call Of Duty might be a better choice. Finding what you resonate with will help to drive your passion further.