Truecaller Will Now Enable Business Users To Verify Their Caller IDs, A New Step By Truecaller To Prevent Spam & Fraud Calls

Truecaller has come a long way since its launch in 2009 to become one of the most trusted caller identification apps on the market. Device after the feature has been added to discourage people from receiving spam or scam calls on their phone numbers. New brand branding technologies will be available as part of the company’s premier Enterprise portfolio, the company reported today.

The new brand identification technologies, according to Truecaller, would enable companies to validate their identities inside the app.

The authentication solution would offer companies a new call screen on customer smartphones, enhancing customer protection and preventing fraud and spam calls.

As a result, small companies and corporations will be able to customize their Truecaller IDs with their company logo, name, and a “Verified Corporation” badge. Users can see a new incoming call panel for authenticated companies calling customers who use Truecaller’s active caller-ID device to track spam calls.

New Feature By Truecaller To Help Business Account Users To Verify Their Caller IDs

According to Truecaller, the new call screen will have five distinct visual differentiators that will reflect a validated company.

For instance, the app will display a green background for spam calls instead of the current red background.

A popular company logo, the brand’s name, a checked tick beside the brand name, and, as I said, the verified business badge will all be present.

Users will be able to recognize a call from a legitimate company account and will not be fooled into believing it is a spam or scam call.

However, if a user suspects that even a validated account may be a spammer, he or she should immediately report it.

This would enable small companies to easily engage with their target audiences and develop their brand awareness in the market, in addition to assisting users in identifying validated businesses.

Truecaller has been exploring the latest brand solutions with a select group of companies as part of a pilot program. Over 150 companies signed up for the service during its early access process, according to the organization, which saw a “major increase in the quality of the calls they made to their customers.” Additionally, the firms’ call pick-up speeds improved significantly.

The Bengaluru-based firm now plans to expand the program to cover more firms in both the domestic and foreign markets.