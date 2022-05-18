Trump’s Truth Social posts will have to wait before reposts on other platforms

On Monday, May 16, a regulatory filing disclosed a new development involving former US President Donald Trump. Reportedly, he would have to wait for six hours prior to reposting his messages from social media site Truth Social to other platforms.

Trump’s Truth Social app’s launch was directed at the mission of forming an opposing front to the Big Tech. Crucially, this was after Trump was suspended from the social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in 2021. Specifically, the former US President was banned for allegedly inciting and glorifying violence at the time of US Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Reportedly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that he would reverse the ban placed on Trump on Twitter, referring to it as “morally wrong and flat out stupid.” The billionaire CEO has signed a deal to purchase the social media site for $44 billion as of April 25, 2022.

However, Donald Trump has clearly stated that he would not make a come back on Twitter even if the ban is removed. Previously, Trump averaged 18 tweets a day at the time of being president.

“President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours,”

Trump has revved up his message already on the new site to his followers which are already millions in number. Initially, Truth Social had a rather a slow start, running into a host of controversies.

In a filing, Digital World Acquisition stated that Trump is ‘generally any social media post’ on his platform Truth Social. Moreover, he would not be permitted to make the same post on any other social media platform for six hours from posting on Truth Social.

DWAC is mainly a special purpose acquisition company which is set to take Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public. It filed the statement with the US regulators, stating that it expects to close the deal towards the end of 2022.

Moreover, it stated that the former President is at liberty to sign offers for any new production. However, Trump Media & Technology Group holds the right to recreate any program similar to it for subscription video service TMTG+, an opposition to left-leaning services like Netflix. By creating anything similar, TMTG would have to pay him for exclusive content for the subscribers.