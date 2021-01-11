UK telecom regulatory approves Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband

The satellite internet constellation project by billionaire Elon Musk which goes by the name of ‘Starlink’ is being constructed by SpaceX. The project consists of SpaceX launching thousands of satellites into the lower-orbit outer space to create a network of satellites to provide high-speed internet throughout the world.

The plan is as it sounds, very futuristics aimed at solving the problem of high-speed internet connectivity which will reach parts of the world where people could not find the internet before. Well, most recently Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband terminals have received licensing approval from telecommunication regulatory in the United Kingdom.

This approval clears the path for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink broadband project to move forward into entering another major Tier-I market. The competition in the telecom industry across the globe is cut-throat and with this new billionaire entrant with a futuristic approach will be a challenge for existing companies unless they become allies.

However, United Kingdom isn’t the only country to give approval to the satellite-based high-speed broadband terminals, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Australia, Greece and Germany have also approved Elon Musk’s Starlink project.

Recently, the US-based entrepreneur, philanthropist and billionaire, Elon Musk has been all over the news as he becomes the richest person in the world dethroning Amazon’s founder- Jeff Bezos. The man has recorded a net worth of USD 195 billion according to Bloomberg.

Furthermore, reports have confirmed that Starlink has already launched hundreds of satellites as a part of the constellation into the lower-orbit outer space and has started the beta-testing of Starlink broadband connection in North America. SpaceX, also known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is the company responsible for launching rockets and satellites as a part of the Starlink project.

The approval from UK telecom regulatory means that now, Starlink can compete with the terrestrial telecom market players such as Inmarsat group Holdings Limited, BT Group Plc, OneWeb etc. It is important to note that the competition in the global telecom markets will be on the high-rise as the new entrant is 1. well-established, 2. Brings a new concept on the table, 3. Targets global markets and not restricted to specific countries, till now.

A report by Hindustan Times also mentions that Starlink’s low-orbit satellite broadband project was recently rescued by India’s multinational telecom conglomerate, Bharti Global and the government from bankruptcy. Does this mean that India’s Bharti Airtel and Elon Musk’s companies are allies now? Well, it is too early to comment on that ideology.

Relations between India and Elon Musk have been strengthening lately as it is affirmatively reported that the billionaire’s EV company, Tesla will launch its Model 3 in India and depending on the sales and demand, continue operations in the Indian market.

Starlink will definitely enter the Indian telecom industry and let’s see what it is like for the major players such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and others.