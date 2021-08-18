Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 – Latest leaks & rumours on launch, specifications, pricing & more

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 is not slated to launch until early 2022, but now that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been revealed, it’s likely to be the topic of Samsung phone speculations in the coming months!

According to rumours, the Galaxy S22 would have an Olympus-developed camera system. Others, on the other hand, anticipate that the Galaxy 22 will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 895 processor, a slimmer design, and a camera hidden behind the screen.

Such improvements will be much appreciated. In spite of our glowing Samsung Galaxy S21 review, there is still space for improvement. Most notably, the camera performance may use some improvement after the iPhone 12 Pro, Google Pixel 5 and Oppo Find X3 Pro raised the standard for smartphone photography in recent months with their high-quality images. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will likely have to compete with the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 by the time it comes.

Aside from that, the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 isn’t coming out this year. A real flagship experience is thus required for the Galaxy 22 to compete with its rivals. What we know thus far, though, is that the Galaxy S22 could just be able to pull it off.” Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series – What does the latest leaks and rumours says?

Samsung is allegedly reducing the screens on the Galaxy S22 range compared to the Galaxy S21, according to leaker Mauri QHD, who has a very solid track record when it comes to Samsung leaks. To us, the Galaxy S22 may save us from large phones.

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch display, it will be smaller than its predecessor’s 6.2-inch display. The Galaxy S22 Plus will have an even smaller 6.65-inch display, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 6.81-inch display (down from 6.9 inches).

Only the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with LTPO technology, according to Mauri QHD. This would allow it to reduce the refresh rate on its display from 120Hz down to 1Hz. Since just a few of the Galaxy S21 models are able to scale down to 1Hz, this helps preserve battery life.

Under-display cameras, which debuted with mixed results on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, might be the greatest update to the Galaxy S22. As a result, a genuine full-screen design may be achieved without a typical punch hole at the top of the panel.

A Samsung patent for a punch hole camera with sub-display has been submitted, according to LetsGoDigital. If you don’t need the selfie camera, it’s hidden by a pop-up display on the inside of the phone. When it’s revealed later this year that the iPhone 13 will still have an iPhone 12-style notch, this may offer Samsung a significant edge.

The Galaxy S22 may not have an under-display camera, though, because the technology may not be up to standard for the flagship phone. The Samsung Galaxy S22, according to a report from Twitter leaker Mauri QHD, would be slimmer than the Galaxy S21. This, however, may result in smaller batteries as a result of this.

LetsGoDigital has also released a series of concept renderings for the Galaxy S22, which show probable design modifications. A huge primary camera flanked by four smaller sensors, and a possibly active cooling system, are among them.

An Olympus-Samsung collaboration might provide a Galaxy S22 camera improvement. Many trustworthy sources have tweeted that Samsung and Samsung Electronics are collaborating on new smartphone cameras, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra being the first device to acquire this innovation.

Olympus recently declared its ambition to work with other companies, so there’s reason to assume this rumour might

come true, but there’s no official announcement yet. Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 200MP sensor, according to Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station. Ice Universe, on the other hand, claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a 108MP sensor rather than a 200MP camera in a more recent report. Samsung may instead focus on picture signal processing and computational photography instead of increasing the megapixel count.

If you’re looking for something a little less spectacular than the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, go no further than the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus! Besides the 50MP primary camera, @FrontTron says the phones will include 12MP ultrawide and telephoto cameras. As FrontTron points out, this news should be regarded with care. This means that the Galaxy S22 phones may wind up with a lower camera resolution than their S21 equivalents.

According to a fresh rumour, the Galaxy S22’s 50MP camera would feature an RGBW sensor. This reported 50MP sensor includes a fourth white sub-pixel, making it RGBW instead of RGB. When used in high-contrast settings, this type of sensor could be anticipated to provide richer colours, something Samsung phones have struggled to do thus far.

Samsung is allegedly testing the Galaxy S22’s capacity to record 8K footage at 60 frames per second. For 8K video, this would be an upgrade above the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 24fps limit. Even though 8K TVs are outrageously costly, only a small number of individuals own them. A future-proof phone, on the other hand, would be a result of this improvement.

The Galaxy S22 might be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 895, a 4nm processor. Samsung is rumoured to be the manufacturer of the Snapdragon 895, according to reports.

Before, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra had 45W charging as an option. Sadly, this option has been removed from the Galaxy Note 20 and S21 phones, respectively. On the Galaxy S22, we’d really want to see a quicker charging system.

A few more facts concerning possible S22 batteries may be found on Ice Universe’s website: The Galaxy S22 will have a 3,800 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will have a 4,600 mAh battery. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to have a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, much as the Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series – Rumoured Pricing

We haven’t heard any speculations about the Galaxy S22’s price yet, but we expect Samsung will maintain the prices close to the Galaxy S21’s price range for the time being. Price reductions for all three models have been made, and we do not anticipate a price increase.

The Galaxy S22 will cost $799, the Galaxy S22 Plus will cost $999, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost $1,199 if Samsung maintains its current pricing. Although rumours suggest that Samsung may postpone the release of the S21 FE owing to worldwide processor shortages, it’ll be fascinating to watch whether the company does.

