Renders, specifications & prices for upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52s leaked online

In anticipation of the expected debut of the Samsung Galaxy A52s this month, the company has released renderings and complete specifications of the smartphone online. On the surface, it appears that the Samsung Galaxy A52, released in March, will be upgraded somewhat.

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A52s has also been leaked in the latest leak. On the other hand, the earlier Samsung Galaxy A52 was powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A52s – Rumored Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A52s may run Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and enable dual-SIM (Nano) slots, according to rumors. According to rumors, the device will have a 6.5″ Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. In addition to a Snapdragon 778G SoC, the phone is expected to include up to 8GB of RAM. 256GB of internal storage is available, and a microSD card slot allows for additional expansion.

On the rear, there will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), a 5-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture), and a 5-megapixel Bokeh lens (f/2.4 aperture) with a 5-megapixel resolution. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera (f/2.2 aperture) is expected to be included.

In addition to a 4,500mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to have a 25W charger. USB Type-C connector, Bluetooth v5, and NFC compatibility are also expected. The phone is said to be dust- and water-resistant, according to reports.

Samsung Galaxy A52s – Rumored launch date and pricing

In addition to price details, WinFuture.de has also published renderings of the Samsung Galaxy A52s. It is expected to be priced at EUR 449 when it launches ($529). There is a possibility that the phone will be offered in black, blue, green, or purple.

There is a rumor that the Samsung Galaxy A52s will arrive in Europe with only a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version available. Another 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is expected to be released in more countries soon. According to the rumor, the phone might be released around the end of August.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s, according to leaked renderings, will appear identical to the Samsung Galaxy A52. According to the renderings, the display will include a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the middle and a quad-camera arrangement at the back. The phone is anticipated to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

