Warner’s Back 4 Blood Could Be Coming Day One To Xbox Game Pass

Back 4 Blood was announced at the PS5 event with the game coming to Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4 & PC. We also had a single trailer shown by Sony in September 2020, slated for release on 8th October 2021.

Warner Bros. has told TechRadar that Back 4 Blood will be shown at E3 2021, which will take place on June 13. It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything of Hogwarts Legacy, and we don’t expect any changes at E3, but Warner Bros. says Back 4 Blood will be shown during the presentation.

Warner Bros. Interactive and Turtle Rock Studios could release a back 4 blood on day one on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PCs. That’s according to a video description of the game taken by a user on Reddit. The match was originally scheduled to start on June 22 but has been postponed until October 12 due to the latest delays. While we wait for the game to be released we have a gameplay reveal video attached below.

Back 4 Blood was developed by Turtle Rock Studios but is not a horror game inspired by Left 4 Dead. When it was first announced at the 2020 Game Awards, Back 4 Blood surprised everyone with its startling similarities to the popular horror game.

The Ultimate Edition of Back 4 Blood costs $59.99 and offers four days of early access, four battle-hardened character skins, and a rare banner emblem titled “Spray.”. It will also include an annual pass that gives players access to three post-launch content drops that include additional story content, a new character special, mutated characters, and more. Back 4 Blood is a spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead without the involvement of Valve.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will launch Left 4 Dead-inspired zombie shooter 4: Blood lives on Xbox Game Pass on day one. It's possible that Turtle Rock and Warner Bros. Back 4 Blood could be on the service before it's officially released, according to a recently removed video.

It is feasible that Turtle Rock’s upcoming zombie co-op shooter Back 4 Blood could appear before its release on Xbox Game Pass, in accordance with the now eliminated video. However, its inclusion on the first day will probably have to do with the upcoming PvP live stream, and the video could be modified accordingly. Back 4 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S on October 8.