Warren Buffet best quotes on Investing

In the investing world, Warren Buffett is a legend. He is admired not only for his investing savvy but also for the ethics and morals with which he conducts his business. Warren Buffet is a name that will be familiar to anybody considering a career in investment. With over 70 years of investing experience, he is at the top of the investment pyramid.
He is continuously engaged and managing his Berkshire Hathaway, the fourth largest corporation in the United States in terms of sales, at the age of 90. Berkshire Hathaway has the highest share price in the stock market’s history. The price of a BRK (class-A) share was previously $385,720. (March 31, 2021).
Warren Buffet is one of the few investing professionals from whom one can learn a great deal. This is because his investment theories are applicable to both small and individual investors.
Learning from Warren Buffet may provide a solid basis for investors, particularly in terms of stock market temperament. We’ve created a list of Warren Buffet’s top 15 investment quotations. We hope you find this information useful in your investment endeavors.
Warren Buffett’s Best Investing Quotes
-
“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
-
“Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1”
-
“You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don’t do too many things wrong.”
-
“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”
-
“If a business does well, the stock eventually follows.”
-
“Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing.”
-
“Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre.”
-
“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
-
“Look at market fluctuations as your friend rather than your enemy; profit from folly rather than participate in it.”
-
“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”
-
“If past history was all that is needed to play the game of money, the richest people would be librarians.”
-
“It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price.”
-
“It’s only
when the tide goes out that you learn who has been swimming naked.”
-
“Our favorite holding period is forever.”
-
“Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”