What does IP6X and WR50 ratings mean for Apple Watch Series 7?

Along with the iPhone 13 line of smartphones, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7. Unlike the iPhone 13, however, the Watch Series 7 will be released at a later period. Despite the fact that the Apple Watch Series 7 seems to be quite similar to the Watch Series 6, the firm has made significant advancements, particularly in the areas of dust and water resistance.

Remember the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3’s IPX8 ingress protection grade, which is only certified for water resistance and not dust resistance? IP6X has a comparable certification, however, it is solely certified for dust protection.

IP6X Explained Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to be water-resistant. The watch is dust-resistant to IP6X and water-resistant to WR50, and here are the full specifics on what these ratings imply to the end-user.

A gadget with an IP6X rating provides total dust protection. Only devices that pass an IP6X test, in which a vacuum is applied and the device is forced to suck the dust from the environment, will be certified.

Don’t be confused with the IP68 rating

In the case of the Apple Watch Series 7, the IP68 rating may not accurately reflect the device’s capabilities. A gadget with IP68 certification, such as the iPhone 13, can withstand up to 1.5 meters of water. As a result, the Apple Watch Series 7 is WR50 water-resistant.

WR50 Rating Explained for Apple Watch Series 7

A device with a WR50 water resistance rating may withstand immersion in water for up to 50 meters and is certified under ISO standard 22810:2010. This implies the Apple Watch Series 7 may be worn in locations like swimming pools and even seas.

Apple does caution, though, that using the Apple Watch Series 7 while scuba diving or waterskiing, both of which entail high-velocity water and short depths, is dangerous. Please keep in mind that these are only precautions since the item will not be covered under warranty if it is broken when swimming in a pool.

Apple Watch Series 7 – Pricing and more

The 40mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch 7 starts at $399. Although Apple hasn’t revealed the official price for each device, the 44mm model is expected to start at $429. We’re thinking you’ll pay $499 for the 40mm size and $529 for the 44mm size for cellular capability, which allows your Apple Watch to work without being connected to your iPhone.

Apple Watch 7 pre-orders have yet to be revealed. We’ve heard whispers in recent weeks that the smartwatch is experiencing production difficulties, which might postpone its release. Apple claimed the Apple Watch 7 will be available “later this autumn,” but didn’t say when we’ll find out more.

Also Read: