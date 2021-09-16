Google Tensor processor leaked specifications and features

In the next weeks, Google is anticipated to unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, both of which will be driven by the company’s Tensor engine. The Tensor SoC is Google’s first mobile CPU, and it is reported to be based on Samsung’s Exynos chip.

However, according to a post from XDA Developers, some information has been revealed. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are powered by the Tensor chipset, which features two high-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-X1 with a max CPU clock speed of 2.802GHz.

Google Tensor CPU – Leaked specification and features

The CPU also includes two medium-performance cores with a max clock speed of 2.253GHz based on ARM Cortex-A76. Finally, four efficient cores based on ARM Cortex-A55 with a maximum CPU clock speed of 1.80GHz are included.

With only a single high-performance CPU core based on ARM Cortex-X1 architecture, Google’s Tensor SoC stands out from the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 SoCs from Samsung and Qualcomm, respectively.

According to the same report, the Tensor SoC would have the ARM Mali-G78 GPU, which is equivalent to the Exynos 2100 GPU that powers the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in select regions and has a high clock speed of 848MHz. Because there is no information on the number of GPU cores at this time, determining the performance of this graphics unit will be challenging.

In terms of wireless networking, the Tensor CPU is expected to have a modem codenamed “g5123b,” which is similar to the Exynos 5123. This device has Wi-Fi 6E as well as 5G capabilities. The Tensor processor will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS storage.

Furthermore, Google’s AV1 decoder, which is hardware-accelerated by the Tensor cores, is verified to be included in the Pixel 6 Pro with the Tensor processor. It can decode AV1 4K movies at up to 60 frames per second and HEVC 4K films at up to 120 frames per second or 8K videos at 30 frames per second. It’ll include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired and 23W wireless fast charging.

Roland Quandt, a tipster, also speculated that the upcoming Pixel 6 series will come with a variety of fabric cover options. Cotton Candy, Light Rain, and Stormy Sky fabric covers may be available for the Pixel 6, while Golden Glow, Light Frost, Stormy Sky, and Soft Sage fabric cases may be available for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 Fabric Case: Stormy Sky, Light Rain, Cotton Candy

Pixel 6 Pro Fabric Case: Stormy Sky, Light Frost, Golden Glow, Soft Sage — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 14, 2021

